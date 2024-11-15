Proud homeowner shares interior photos of unique cabin with unexpected feature: 'Dream of mine'

"We decided to build our own little cottage."

If someone tells you about a cabin in the woods, your mind might immediately shift to horror movies and ghost stories. However, this Redditor's tiny cottage among the trees is far from terrifying.

In the r/TinyHomes subreddit, the original poster shared a selection of pictures showing off their adorable dry cabin in Alaska. They detailed that the property is just 12 feet by 16 feet and that it has no connection to gas or water because of zoning restrictions.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Several years ago, while my kids were all still at home, we decided to build our own little cottage behind our house," the OP captioned the post. "We use it for when guests or our kids come to visit."

It's an idyllic little shelter, although it comes with a couple of challenges that might put some would-be visitors off. For example, with no water connection, the cabin makes use of a water jug placed on the kitchen counter. And with no sewage connection, drained water from the sink needs to be taken outside after being collected in a bucket underneath.

Of course, that also means there is no sewage connection, meaning visitors have to exit the cabin and enter the OP's house to use the bathroom.

If none of that puts folks off, perhaps the life-sized stuffed goat standing on a shelf in the living room might.

Still, as a little escape in the middle of the woods, it's a stunning place to stay. It's also notably kind to the planet.

With no connection to water, consumption of this precious resource is limited to only what is needed. That means no running the tap the whole time you're brushing your teeth, for example.

While the OP didn't detail how the cabin accesses power, a lot of off-grid dwellings make use of solar panels, harnessing the sun's energy to keep the lights on. This means the cabin likely does not need the polluting energy grid, which still heavily relies on dirty fuels to create electricity.

It might not always be an easy life, but off-grid living does provide a number of benefits, including zero energy bills, more control over how much water you use, and a significantly reduced pollution impact.

Redditors were understandably impressed, too.

"What a great spot for guests!" one user said. "I'd stay there in a heartbeat."

"That's beautiful…dream of mine that won't happen," another added.

