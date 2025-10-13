Resident shares photos of upsetting scene at local pond: 'Why are people like this?'

"Be the change you want to see in the world!"

Climate awareness begins with respecting nature, but too many people don't respect nature enough; instead, they exploit the natural world and hinder the connections that other individuals experience with nature and its inhabitants.

A Redditor who posted in the r/CasualUK subreddit highlighted the disrespect people have for the world around them with a series of photos showing tons of garbage strewn about a body of water.

Photo Credit: Reddit

They wrote, "Seeing this fed-up looking young heron standing on a Lucozade bottle on Thursday morning really saddened me, so I borrowed a litter picker and went back this afternoon to clear up all the lazy people's pop bottles, beer cans, crisp packets and vapes […] Why are people like this?"

Other Reddit users were appalled by the carelessness of those who had created so much litter and applauded the original poster for cleaning it all up.

"I hate people that litter so much. Truly, thank you so much for taking the time to clean it up," one person commented.

Another Redditor exclaimed, "People like you make me feel better about the world!!"

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

While some people believe that littering is no big deal, it can cause great harm to wildlife and the environment, which eventually affects humans.

The heron on the bottle could have attempted to eat part of it, and if the bird had ingested any, it could have led to choking or an internal blockage caused by the plastic. Even if those hadn't happened, the heron would then have microplastics in its body. Running into wildlife, like this heron, in nature should inspire people to protect nature, not abuse it.

Microplastics from trash also leach into our soil, water, and eventually food, leading them to build up in our bodies. Since microplastics are permanent and scientists have linked them to health issues like obesity and heart disease, this should concern litterers.

Until more people decide to protect nature and thus themselves, though, do as one Reddit user said, and "Be the change you want to see in the world!"



Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.