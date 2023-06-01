Cleaning expert shares incredible hack for removing pet hair without a lint roller: ‘It just gathers it into one spot’

“As you can see, it just gathers it into one spot.”

If you have pets, you know what a struggle it can be to keep clothing, furniture, car interiors, and, well, everything free of your beloved fur friend’s hair. You’ve likely resolved to living your life buried in pet fur — but it doesn’t have to be like that.

The scoop

There is a simple hack to get your stuff fur-free, as shared by TikTok user Caroline (@neat.caroline), a New York City-based organizing and cleaning expert, in her demo video. All you need is a rubber glove and water.

Caroline demonstrates by putting on a blue rubber glove and dampening it slightly under the running tap.

Then, she runs it along a white chair that is covered in dark pet hair. As she demonstrates the hack, her gray kitty makes an adorable cameo to investigate what’s going on.

“As you can see, it just gathers it into one spot,” she says as she scoops the cat hair from the chair. “Just gather the hair, toss it in the trash, and look at that! Completely pet hair free.”

(FYI: you can also compost the hair!)

After this, Caroline hilariously sings to her cat about biscuit time, which has a commenter in tears. “Are you even a cat owner if you don’t acknowledge the biscuits ☺️😂,” they said.

How it’s helping

This hack is a great way to save money. Lint rollers cost a few bucks a pop, and when the paper runs out, you have to go buy a new one.

Plus, you’ll avoid damaging your clothing and other items. Apparently, the glue adhesive on lint rollers, while helpful for collecting things like lint and pet hair, actually damages the fabric by leaving a sticky residue behind. According to Rampley & Co., this can matte the fabric, leaving it even more susceptible to collecting unwanted dust, lint, and pet hair in the future.

It turns out that this is a more environmentally friendly move, too. The production of lint rollers results in millions of plastic-coated sheets of sticky paper ending up in landfills each year. These sheets are not recyclable, and neither is the plastic frame holding them.

If you must use a lint roller, opt for a zero-waste option like this washable one, which you can find on Amazon.

