Canada's tiny red lily beetle can strip lilies bare, and gardeners say they check plants for them every day

"I've heard a lot of people who are just tearing out their lilies because of this issue."

For some Saskatchewan gardeners, keeping lilies alive now means doing bug patrol every day.

What's happening?

The problem stems from the invasive lily leaf beetle, a pest that can eat an entire lily plant, including its leaves, stems, and flowers.

According to CBC News, the insect came from Asia and was first spotted in Saskatoon around 2015, then spread to Regina and other Western Canadian cities where lilies are grown.

Tyler Wist, an entomologist and research scientist with Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, said some gardeners have become so frustrated by the damage that they are pulling their lilies out altogether.

"I've heard a lot of people who are just tearing out their lilies because of this issue," he said.

While adult beetles are fairly easy to see, Wist said their earlier stages can be easier to miss, so gardeners should check the undersides of leaves for eggs.

"You have to make sure that you don't have eggs laid on the leaves. And so the eggs are bright red or orange, I guess just like the Lily beetles are," he said.

Why does it matter?

For home gardeners, the infestation is more than a cosmetic problem. Replacing damaged plants costs money, and constant hand-checking can turn what is usually a relaxing hobby into a chore. Lily beds may not stock a kitchen with food, but they are still part of home gardening that gets people outside and helps them take pride in the spaces they care for.

Growing food at home can help people save money on produce, enjoy fresher fruits and vegetables, and gain mental and physical health benefits from the work. Even ornamental gardening can reduce stress and encourage daily movement.

Wist said harsher pesticides are not necessarily the best answer. The beetle's tough shell limits what products may work, and stronger chemicals can also harm beneficial insects in the garden.

What can I do?

Because there is no simple fix yet, Wist said frequent inspection is still the best defense. He recommends checking lilies often — ideally every day after they emerge in spring — destroying any bright orange eggs before they hatch, and removing adult beetles and larvae by hand. Soapy water may also help with larvae.

A longer-term option is also being explored. Wist said Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada is working with the University of Saskatchewan to bring in tiny parasitoid wasps from Europe that target lily leaf beetle larvae.

Wist said that approach has already lowered beetle numbers in Ontario, though CBC Saskatchewan reported that Saskatchewan is still having trouble finding enough wasps to release locally.

For now, many gardeners are relying on persistence.

"I hate them," gardener Jennifer Woodcock said of the bright red beetles chewing through lily beds. "They're annoying, you have to check for them every day, and if you let them eat your plants then you don't get the reward of the flower."

"I pick them up and stomp on them. That's pretty satisfying," Woodcock said.

Wist, meanwhile, said of the wasp effort: "So the jury is still out on that one. But hopefully we're going to get more wasps so we can keep moving on this."

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