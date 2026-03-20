Renter shares head-turning photo of unusual bathroom feature: 'Didn't notice it until we moved in'

While it shouldn't be on tenants to call out safety hazards, it often ends up playing out that way.

You don't have to be an electrician to notice a dicey feature for your shower when you see one.

A renter shared their unusual bathroom discovery of a light switch just feet from a showerhead to the r/LandlordLove subreddit.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Didn't notice it until we moved in," they said. "Seems dangerous."

The situation raised concerns among Reddit commenters, who worried about potential safety hazards of having an electrical switch so close to a frequently wet area.

It's worth pointing out that the 2023 National Electrical Code guidelines for bathroom and shower space call for a much larger amount of separation between those areas and electrical receptacles than is on display in this image.

Evidence is certainly piling up that landlords can be negligent when it comes to situations that require action. While it shouldn't be on tenants to call out safety hazards, it often ends up playing out just that way.

Still, even for something as obvious as a light switch in a shower, apparently not everyone abides by the guidelines or worries about the potential dangers. A fellow Redditor said they have a switch in their shower, though it's across from the showerhead on an opposing wall.

"My city has inspected my place three times for three separate issues at different times (termites, mold, electric water) and they're very thorough- they didn't care about my switch being in the shower," they revealed.

Even taking that into account, it doesn't seem like a situation where the original poster should idly stand by.

"That thing does NOT look waterproof and will degrade quickly, causing a huge fire hazard," a user assessed.

A Redditor suggested the OP urgently address the unsafe setup: "But FR, tell your LL it needs sorted now. Report to relevant authority in your country if any pushback or delay. And ask LL for a rent rebate for being unable to use the shower you're paying for."

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