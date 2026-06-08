Library worker clears 20 years of 'identity clutter,' trades 6 boxes of books for $90

"And while getting rid of them, I found books that I actually *am* excited to read."

Two decades of buying books left one library worker facing a crowded apartment and a collection that reflected old aspirations as much as actual reading habits.

On Reddit's r/declutter forum, they described turning six boxes of that "identity clutter" into about $90 in store credit and clearing enough room to keep a guitar out again.

What happened?

In their post, the library worker said the collection had grown to fill 10 bookcases in an 800-square-foot apartment, with plenty of books still left without shelf space. They said the tougher realization was that some of those volumes belonged to a version of themselves they were unlikely to become.

Viewing the books that way made it easier to part with titles connected to abandoned goals and reading plans that had lingered for years, including books tied to specialized creative interests and series they no longer expected to complete. They started referring to that category as "identity clutter."

They boxed up six large boxes and took them to a secondhand bookstore, receiving about $90 in store credit, which they said would go toward Christmas shopping. Once the books were gone, everything left fit on the shelves, and they had enough open room to leave a guitar out for the first time in 10 years.

"And while getting rid of them, I found books that I actually *am* excited to read," they wrote.

The post picked up dozens of upvotes, and many commenters responded with encouragement and stories of their own book-decluttering efforts.

Why does it matter?

Books can feel deeply personal, even when they are no longer serving a practical purpose. Decluttering them can also mean rethinking habits, aspirations, and how much space possessions occupy in everyday life.

Secondhand bookstores, donations, and public libraries help keep books in circulation, reducing unnecessary spending and making better use of existing items.

One commenter wrote: "I've been steadily getting rid of most of my books because almost anything I want to read I can borrow from the library for free... the surprising upside is that now I'm actually reading a lot more than I was before. I think the weight of all those unread books was holding me back."

"I like the phrase 'Identity clutter'!" another said. "My identity clutter is massive, with cookbooks and craft books galore."

How can you declutter?

With books, one approach is to separate those you truly love, reread, or actively plan to use from the rest. A practical place to start is by making three groups: keep, borrow later, and pass along.

Libraries can provide access to many of the books you want without requiring permanent shelf space, while secondhand bookstores may offer cash or store credit that softens the sting of letting go.

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