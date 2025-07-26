  • Home Home

Garden pro shares simple tip to keep annoying pests at bay: 'Wow, I didn't know about this'

"Really helpful to keep out things you don't want."

by Margaret Wong
Photo Credit: YouTube

Who needs pesticides when your salad greens can hide behind garlic that keeps the plant-eating critters at bay?

The scoop

In a YouTube video, gardener NorthIdahoMade (@NorthIdahoMade) shares how she's squeezing extra productivity out of her garden while naturally fending off pests.

Her trick is to tuck lettuce plants in between rows of garlic. 

"I read that you can put lettuce between all your garlic plants, and it does not compete for nutrients or space because of the different root depths," she explains, noting that the two crops complement each other underground and above.

"Covering up any and all bare dirt with something you actually want can be really helpful to keep out things you don't want," she adds, referring to weeds and excess evaporation.

Garlic's reputation as a natural pest repellent makes this pairing even smarter. Its scent may keep aphids from ever finding the lettuce in the first place.

Watch now: Giant snails invading New York City?

How it's helping

This space-saving hack is ideal for small or raised-bed gardens, where every inch counts.

By pairing plants with different root structures and growth habits, gardeners can increase their yields without adding more land or labor. The lettuce acts as a living mulch, keeping weeds down and moisture in, while the garlic holds off hungry insects.

Companion planting like this also reduces the need for chemical pesticides and store-bought produce. This has beneficial ripple effects from cutting down on plastic packaging to food miles. 

What everyone's saying

The reaction online has been overwhelmingly positive. 

"Wow, I didn't know about this!" one commenter said. 

Another added, "Currently planting sunflowers, four o clocks, canna lilies, and marigolds, keeping the sunflowers near the marigolds because I heard they are a good companion pair!" 

"They both come back on their own...so you should not have to plant either of them again next season as the garlic needs a year and the lettuce drops lots of seeds if you let it stay around until then," said a third.

x