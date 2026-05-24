Gardener shares video of dramatic fix for severely overcrowded pot full of lemongrass plants

"Each one of these are their own individual plant."

A gardener's dramatic fix for an overcrowded pot is turning heads online — and showing home growers how one thriving lemongrass plant can become several.

In a TikTok, Epic Gardening shared a machete-assisted method for slicing apart a root-bound lemongrass clump and replanting it as multiple fresh starts.

In the video, creator Epic Gardening (@epicgardening) pulled a massive lemongrass plant from its container and revealed why it had outgrown the pot: "There's basically no soil left."

@epicgardening GROWING LEMONGRASS WITH A MACHETE — Most plants would collapse after getting hacked apart, but lemongrass thrives because grasses store energy underground. When roots pack into a dense "root cake," growth slows from lack of soil, water, and oxygen. @jacquesinthegarden ♬ original sound - Epic Gardening

The plant had formed a dense mat of roots, sometimes called a root-bound mass, which can make it harder for plants to access water, oxygen, and nutrients. To reset it, the gardener chopped straight through the root ball, creating smaller sections that could be replanted in fresh soil.

The clip then showed the clumps being separated even further, noting that individual stalk divisions can each become their own plant. After trimming the tops to about 6 inches, the gardener repotted the divisions in new soil, added all-purpose fertilizer and mulch, and watered them in.

The caption explained why the tough-looking technique works. According to Epic Gardening's caption, lemongrass can handle division because grasses keep energy below ground, where dormant buds can send up fresh roots and shoots.

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For anyone growing food or kitchen herbs at home, the video highlights a simple way to get more from a single purchase. Instead of buying multiple starts, gardeners can divide one crowded plant into several, potentially saving money while keeping a favorite cooking ingredient close at hand.

That matters even more with something like lemongrass, which is widely used in soups, curries, teas, and marinades. Homegrown herbs often taste fresher than store-bought versions, and harvesting only what you need can help cut down on food waste.

Gardening can also come with broader benefits. Growing your own food can lower grocery bills over time, encourage more time outside, and support both physical activity and mental well-being. Even a patio pot or small raised bed can offer those perks.

But when plants become root-bound, growth can stall. Knowing how to divide and refresh them helps gardeners keep edible plants productive instead of tossing them out and starting over.

If you already have lemongrass in a pot, watch for signs that it may need dividing: roots circling the container, soil disappearing, water running through too quickly, or slowed growth. A healthy, overcrowded clump may be ready for a reset.

The good news for home growers is that "each one of these are their own individual plant," meaning one crowded pot can quickly become a whole new patch.

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