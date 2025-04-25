This game-changing company has cracked the code on $0 solar panel installations — here's how to tap into major savings

"After years of sifting and sorting through all of the confusing proposals, these were the first people who made sense."

Going solar is one of the best ways to save money on electric bills and reduce your home's pollution output, but installing a rooftop system isn't cheap.

If you want to reap the benefits of solar panels and avoid steep upfront costs, solar energy company Palmetto can help you install them sans the investment.

The scoop

While technological improvements in the solar industry have led to lower costs and more efficient panels, the initial installation costs can deter some homeowners from upgrading. According to EnergySage, installing an 11-kilowatt system costs around $29,000, and most homeowners save between $31,000 and $100,000 over 25 years.

But what if you could still save on electricity over the course of a year without paying for an expensive solar setup? That is actually possible with Palmetto's LightReach program, which allows customers to lease solar panels with a low-cost monthly plan. Plus, since Palmetto owns the systems, homeowners don't have to worry about maintenance fees or installation costs.

Those in the program can lock in a low monthly rate for going solar with consistent monthly payments for everything connected to the panels (though if you used more electricity than the panels provide, such as charging up all of your neighbors' EVs, that would tap into grid energy and your normal utility bill separately). The company says the savings compound throughout your contract, helping you keep more money in your wallet.

The LightReach Energy Plan offers 25-year maintenance and protection for your panels, along with a performance guarantee that they will meet at least 90% of the energy promised.

How it's helping

Having the option to lease solar panels expands access to affordable, renewable energy for customers who can't install them due to cost or inadequate roof space. It's also a major financial win, as you can still enjoy energy savings over the course of a year without investing in a home system. Furthermore, you won't have to call contractors to install the panels since Palmetto handles it.

And since you'll be generating your own electricity, you'll be less dependent on the traditional grid, which is still heavily powered by dirty fuels. According to the University of Michigan, residential energy use generated around 582 megatonnes (582 million tons) of carbon dioxide equivalent in 2022, representing over 9% of carbon pollution in the U.S.

Producing energy with solar helps reduce heat-trapping gases responsible for extreme weather and rising global temperatures.

If you're ready to explore leasing solar panels, Palmetto can help you compare plans and find the right system to suit your needs.

What everyone's saying

Reddit users in the r/solar subreddit recommended leasing solar panels. When someone asked about the benefits of leasing, a commenter replied, "Less savings but you offload maintenance and insurance."

Palmetto customers seem pleased with their leased solar systems as well.

"After years of sifting and sorting through all of the confusing proposals, these were the first people who made sense, and now I can save some cents (dollars)," one customer said.

"We got our solar through Palmetto Energy back in August. It was such an easy, turnkey process," another shared.

