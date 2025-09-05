Considering solar panels for your home? This startup can help you stabilize your electric bills with a no-money-down installation

"Solar covers our energy use for most of the year."

Going solar can be an intimidating and often costly change. Luckily, however, you don't have to break the bank to power your home with solar energy. Thanks to solar leasing options, you can still run your home on solar energy without the need for rooftop panel installations.

The scoop

If the upfront cost of installing solar panels exceeds your budget, leasing them may be the ideal solution for you. By leasing solar panels, you avoid the hefty initial costs of installation while reaping the energy-saving benefits of having solar power.

For homeowners interested in leasing solar panels, Palmetto's LightReach program offers plans with no upfront costs. One of the benefits of leasing through Palmetto's program is that you can lock in your energy rate for 25 years. That's a major win, considering the ever-fluctuating prices of conventional energy bills.

How it's helping

Switching your household to solar power is one of the most effective ways to save money on your energy bills while also reducing your environmental impact. By leasing solar panels, you decrease the amount of harmful, planet-warming gases entering the atmosphere, which helps combat rising global temperatures.

If leasing panels isn't the right option for you, EnergySage has free online resources available to help homeowners navigate the process of rooftop solar installations. In just a few minutes, you can compare quotes from vetted installers in your area.

To learn more about leasing versus buying solar panels, you can also review Palmetto's breakdown of the pros and cons of each solar option. Its guide will help you make the right decision for your household.

What everyone's saying

Homeowners who've made the switch to solar — whether through leasing options or rooftop panels — are happy with the results.

"I live in a rural area which has power outages in the winter," shared a TCD reader from Wisconsin. "Solar is great year-round, and the battery functions as backup, prioritizing convenience over cost savings."

"Solar covers our energy use for most of the year, including cooling, electronics, yard equipment, and more," added another TCD reader from New Jersey.

