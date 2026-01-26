Homeowner seeks legal advice after solar company accidentally sells rooftop array for $0: 'It's their fault'

"If they sent you a signed document, it's probably more than just a clerical error."

A homeowner thought they were signing routine solar paperwork. Instead, they may have signed their way into owning their panels a decade early.

Concerned, they took to Reddit looking for answers.

The homeowner explained that after buying a house with leased solar panels, they received an official "end of term/lease buyout" agreement.

The document offered two options: purchase the system for $0 or have it removed. The homeowner signed, the company countersigned, and the agreement stated that ownership would transfer within 30 days.



There was just one problem. According to the company, the paperwork was sent 10 years too early.





The original poster wrote that after receiving another monthly charge, they called the company and were told the document had been sent by mistake. The homeowner asked the Reddit community whether they could claim ownership anyway.



"Am I able to tell them I own the panels now because I have a signed document stating so?" they wrote. "That it's their fault their system sent the document early?"

The homeowner's legal mix-up might be unusual, but the real takeaway is what solar can do for your home: cut utility costs, protect against rising energy prices, and make a home more self-sufficient.

Whether you buy panels outright or use a subscription-style program, the benefits are real.

TCD's Solar Explorer can help you understand your options and connect with trusted partners if you're interested in either buying or leasing panels.

The post drew lots of attention as commenters debated whether the signed contract was legit.

"If they sent you a signed document, it's probably more than just a clerical error," commented one user. "Clerical errors are things like misspelled names or other obvious errors. Definitely consult with a local attorney, but so far, it sounds like you may own it now."

"I suspect you will have the results vary by state since it is contract law and all that," wrote another. "Theoretically you could be getting it for free and make them pay legal fees."

