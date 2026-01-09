Industry insider explains how solar panel subscriptions could transform American energy bills: 'No stopping ... this consumer-led revolution'

"A better way to power homes, lives, and the grid. Full stop."

In recent years, the pace of solar installation across America has been accelerating, The New York Times reported. Homeowners far and wide have discovered the incredible benefits of owning their own solar panels, which pay for themselves and then some.

However, recent changes to federal incentives have made it more difficult to buy solar panels outright, removing financial support that helped to reduce the upfront investment needed to make the purchase.

Despite this change, savvy homeowners are still installing solar panels at a higher rate than ever before. But now, many of them are leasing rather than buying with the help of solar companies.

In the Times' coverage of solar leasing — which it called "a rare bright spot for U.S. solar" — it wrote about Sunrun, a San Francisco-based company that leases the solar panels it installs on customers' houses.





Leasing helps homeowners avoid the skyrocketing energy prices that have plagued most of America in recent years. When it comes to saving money on your utility bills, there are few better ways to insulate yourself from rising prices than to install solar panels, which can reduce or even eliminate an electric bill. Not only that, but the addition of battery storage makes your home more disaster-proof when outages occur.

Palmetto's LightReach program offers a $0-down subscription option for homeowners on a budget that can cut your utility rate by up to 20% and allow you to take advantage of the federal tax credits that are no longer available for homeowners who purchase panels.

With the federal tax credits for solar purchase gone, leasing is gaining steam across the country.

"There is no stopping, from a big-picture perspective, this consumer-led revolution toward a better way to power homes, lives, and the grid. Full stop," said chief executive Mary Powell of Sunrun, per the Times.

