New homeowner searches for financial advice after solar leasing company offers enticing deal: 'It seems like the smart option'

A homeowner was intrigued by the possibilities after purchasing a home with leased solar panels. They turned to Reddit for advice to ensure they'd receive the most bang for their buck.

In r/solar, the poster explained they'd pay an effective rate of $0.1488 per kilowatt-hour for electricity thanks to the leased panels — a much more favorable rate than the $0.3229 average for Massachusetts (inclusive of supply and delivery), where they live. They pay $170 per month to Sunrun, which owns the panels, as part of the leasing plan, and they get an annual production of 14,088 kWh, or about 1,174 kWh per month.

They wondered whether they should buy the panels outright to make them their own. "We have an early buyout option with the panels being 5 years old. It seems like that's the smart option for me to take, but would like to get some other opinions as well," they shared.

While the post is from two years ago, the responses just go to show that the old cliche, "The more things change, the more they remain the same," still holds true.

Redditors were split on the best course of action, but they agreed that the homeowner needed to make an informed decision before deciding what to do with their solar panels.

According to NerdWallet, solar panels can boost a home's value by as much as 10%. Given that solar panels can save homeowners at least $3,000 per year on energy while also reducing pollution associated with health conditions like asthma, their desirability is not surprising.

However, even though they provide a long-term financial boost, buying solar panels isn't cheap. That's one reason why solar leasing programs are an attractive option to consumers who want to avoid shelling out tens of thousands of dollars to own a home solar system.

One Redditor pointed out a key benefit of solar leasing, writing: "I would not pay off the panels for a few reasons… Right now, the panels are owned and maintained by SunRun. Most of the time, if you purchase them, the maintenance is on you. Are you a solar tech?"

However, leasing solar panels may not be for everybody. "Depends on the price but buying out is usually a [good] idea in the long term," another Redditor said while offering their take.

