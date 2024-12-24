  • Home Home

Homeowner issues warning after HOA neglect leads to 'nightmare': 'We're completely out of our depth here'

In recent years, frustrations with HOAs seem to be boiling over.

by Craig Gerard
In recent years, frustrations with HOAs seem to be boiling over.

Photo Credit: Reddit

A homeowner recently took to Reddit in a desperate search for advice. For years, their HOA ignored a leaky sprinkler system, causing their yard to flood regularly.  

After years of fighting, the HOA finally relented and fixed the sprinkler system. While the flooding eventually stopped, the damage had already been done. 

In recent years, frustrations with HOAs seem to be boiling over.
Photo Credit: Reddit

A massive amount of water was wasted. And now, despite watering their yard in a more consistent and normal pattern, the homeowner's grass remains dead. Even worse, the homeowner began to notice deep cracks in the soil, suggesting lasting damage.

"We're completely out of our depth here," wrote the homeowner.

Overwatered lawns can make your yard less drought tolerant and unhealthy, according to The Family Handyman.

The HOA's inaction in addressing the leaking sprinkler system was particularly egregious. The health of the homeowner's lawn suffered irreparably, likely requiring costly repairs. And even worse, a drastic amount of water could have been saved with more immediate measures. 

Watch now: Uber-wealthy couple makes unprecedented move with $300 million land

In recent years, frustrations with HOAs seem to be boiling over. Homeowners have expressed annoyance with outdated rules hindering them from making meaningful changes. HOA-imposed obstacles preventing everything from the installation of solar panels to the use of electric vehicle charging stations can be both devastating for your wallet and the environment.

However, if you're having trouble with your own HOA, there are ways you can revise your bylaws to make eco-friendly changes. 

When it comes to lawn maintenance, some frustrated homeowners have abandoned traditional yards altogether. But the OP wanted to recapture the lushness of their old yard. They asked the Reddit community if ripping up the dead grass and planting seeds on top of fresh topsoil in the early spring sounded like a good plan.

🗣️ Should HOAs be able to force homeowners to change their yards?

🔘 Absolutely not 💯

🔘 Yes — it's part of the deal 🤝

🔘 Only in extreme circumstances 🏚️

🔘 We should ban HOAs 🚫

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

"Your plan is good," one user said. "No use trying now with winter setting in." 

"But come spring, scalp it, plug it, work in some gypsum, spray fertilizer, spray iron, and water the hell out of it," another Redditor suggested

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.




Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This interactive tool will tell you

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you make money by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x