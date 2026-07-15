Wisconsin homeowners with lead pipes could face shutoffs, fines as replacement aid shrinks

With public assistance shrinking, residents of Wausau, Wisconsin, who still have lead service lines may soon face added pressure to replace them. A revived city requirement could eventually bring daily fines for those who do not comply, and in some cases, even the loss of water service.

The issue is reemerging after a long pause; at the same time, a federal removal deadline remains in place, and Wisconsin grant support is becoming less generous.

What's happening?

On Tuesday, the Wausau Water Works Commission is expected to decide whether to send a mandatory lead pipe replacement ordinance back to the City Council in August, reviving a proposal that has been stalled for nearly two years, according to the Wausau Pilot & Review.

Two pressures are mounting for the city.

The Environmental Protection Agency's Lead and Copper Rule Improvements require lead service lines across the country to be removed by the end of 2037. At the same time, the state principal forgiveness program, which had covered most homeowners' costs, fell from 100% in 2025 to 75% this year, and officials expect that support to be exhausted by the end of 2028.

Earlier changes to the proposal stated that required replacements "will only proceed as grant monies are available to fully fund" the homeowner's share of the work, including property restoration. With grant coverage becoming less certain, officials must now determine how that language would apply if funding no longer pays the full cost.

City documents say enforcement could include forfeitures of $50 to $1,000 per day. After notice and a hearing, officials could also shut off water service to properties that remain out of compliance.

Why does it matter?

Lead in drinking water can cause serious health problems, especially for children, as the Wausau Pilot & Review noted. Since it can take years for problems to become clear, regulators are increasingly pushing for the full removal of lead lines rather than relying on temporary solutions.

Mayor Doug Diny previously estimated that if grant aid falls short, a homeowner's share could be around $1,500 — or roughly $300 a year over five years. That is a meaningful expense for many households, especially alongside uncertainty about scheduling and restoration work.

This also shows how federal mandates can collide with local budgets. Wausau has already made significant progress, but rising construction costs and shrinking grant support are making things more difficult.

As aging systems are upgraded and tested, communities across the country have been grappling with similar water safety challenges. The infrastructure decisions made now can carry lasting health and financial consequences for residents.

What's being done?

The Wausau Pilot & Review reported that Wausau has already replaced 3,553 lead or galvanized lines since 2024 through its EquiFlow program with Community Infrastructure Partners. The same report says the city has obtained $34.2 million in state support, including $20.4 million in principal forgiveness, and that homeowner consent exceeds 96%.

About 500 replacements have been completed so far in 2026, including more difficult "rock homes" jobs that require excavation through heavy rock. If the city completes its planned 2027 work, the number of Wausau homes still served by lead lines would fall below 2,200.

Officials are also weighing ways to reduce the financial strain if grants no longer fully cover the costs of the work. Wausau Pilot & Review reported that those options include approval to shift up to 50% of private-side costs onto water rates, offering low- or no-interest city loans, or placing unpaid costs on the tax roll.

As grant support tightens, the ordinance's funding condition has taken on new importance, as replacements "will only proceed as grant monies are available to fully fund" the work. Regulators have warned that delaying action could eventually lead to steeper penalties and greater health risks.

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