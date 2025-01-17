Grieving friend experiences supernatural twist of fate in thrift store: 'Maybe he's telling you to carry on'

"They sent this to you as a sign."

A thrift store shopper shared their incredible find on Reddit and believed they got some special help in obtaining it from a recently deceased friend.

Posting in the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit, the poster showed off a collection of four Le Creuset pots they got for $10 each. Making the find even more poignant, the poster said that a good friend, a chef, had died the night before.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"I never saw one on sale before, let alone a set," the poster said, "I just thought it was kismet."

According to Le Creuset's website, just one of those pans, the Signature Saucepan costs up to $268, while a five-piece cookware set featuring one pan like this costs $574.99, although that set is currently on sale. In other words, this is a truly stunning thrifting find.









Thrifting is a fantastic way to find useful items at incredible prices, but the benefits extend beyond just saving money. By getting clothes and other items secondhand, you're keeping those items out of landfills, which have become a massive environmental problem.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, landfill gas is a naturally occurring byproduct of the decomposition of organic material (like the cotton in shirts and other clothes) in landfills. It is made up of roughly 50% methane and 50% carbon dioxide, with traces of non-methane organic compounds.

In 2022, landfills accounted for 14% of methane pollution in the U.S. alone, according to the same report. By thrifting for things like clothes and other goods, you can help to reduce that number.

Commenters in this case were convinced there was something otherworldly at work in this thrifter's stunning find.

"I really see this as a message of some sort," one said, "Maybe he's telling you to carry on his spirit, get one and ask his family if he had any special meals he'd make."

"Your friend was looking out for you in the ways they can, now," another said.

"They sent this to you as a sign," said a third. "They wanted you to know that they were OK and wanted you to have something to remember them by."

