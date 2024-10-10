Shopper takes chance on $1 cult-classic kitchen item found at thrift store: 'Can't wait to use it'

The only place you will find discounts like that is by browsing your local secondhand shop or hitting up some yard sales.

While shopping secondhand, you occasionally find the item of your dreams that is a little worse for wear. One thrifter scored a high-end kettle but needed a little help getting it clean without damage.

Thankfully, the Reddit community can help with just about anything, and the folks on r/ThriftShopHauls had lots of advice. The bright red Le Creuset kettle appears spotless at first glance at the included photo, but this shopper says it is covered in a layer of sticky residue.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The original poster explained about the $1 find: "The outside I thought was grease and dirt but a hot bath with Dawn didn't make much of a dent. Is there something better to use or just keep at it with dishsoap?"

Kettles like this retail for around $100 but can sometimes be found on resale sites like Etsy for $60. Scoring the teapot for only $1 means they got a 99% discount on a brand with a loyal cult following.



If you were to start swapping out new purchases with thrift finds, you could save at least $100 a year. Some reports say that people who shop secondhand can save more than $1,700 a year. In addition to saving you money, thrifting is also environmentally friendly.

Giving items new life keeps them out of landfills; plus, new items use a lot of raw resources. For example, the Natural Resources Defense Council wrote, "Producing just 1 kilogram (2.2 pounds) of cotton can require up to 7,660 gallons of water, depending on where it's grown." That means if you thrift one pair of jeans, you are saving thousands of gallons of water.

Helpful kitchen enthusiasts had lots of ideas for the OP.

"I also seem to get a lot of sticky, greasy stuff on the outside of mine, and what works really well for me is Ms. Meyer's Baking Soda Cream Cleanser … rubbed on with either a microfiber cloth or a paper towel," wrote one commenter about their experience.

Another suggested: "Try a paste of vinegar and baking soda."

Someone who also found a Le Creuset kettle said: "I found this exact one for $2! I used barkeeper's friend, worked really well."

The OP concluded: "She sure looks pretty on my stove. Can't wait to use it."

