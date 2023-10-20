Shopper discovers unbelievable deal on high-end kitchen products at thrift store: ‘[That] wouldn’t even cover the taxes for both of those’

“I think I paid $300 for that exact one on the right.”

Is there anything more satisfying than an epic thrift store find? Especially one that could last a lifetime. One lucky Redditor discovered a pair of Le Creuset Dutch ovens for an unbelievable deal.

“Since I so generously took both off of her hands, she cut me a deal for $25 at the local thrift,” the Redditor said in the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit with accompanying photos of the incredible find — two different sizes of Dutch ovens in a vibrant ombre of orange and red. “Love the color!” a commenter replied, “You may want to consider replacing the knobs with metal ones … I think some of the older black knobs have lower heat safety standards.”

Photo Credit: u/Ajax_Doom / Reddit

Photo Credit: u/Ajax_Doom / Reddit

With a few touch-ups, thrift store finds can become hidden gems that last for years to come, enabling savvy thrifters to save money on cookware, clothing, and even furniture. “I think I paid $300 for that exact one on the right,” one commenter admitted. “$25 wouldn’t even cover the taxes for both of those at Crate & Barrel,” another agreed.

Redditors were impressed by the brand name find. “They’re really well made cookware. Something from Le Creuset will last for decades with relatively low maintenance,” one commenter replied.

When thrifting cookware, it’s important to check for chips, scratches, or severe burns. While some wear or rust can be easily cleaned away with a little bit of elbow grease, it’s important to check for damage that can’t be buffed away.

Some cookware, especially the kind with Teflon or nonstick coatings, can leach toxins, such as the dangerous “forever chemicals” known as PFAS, into food over time. Nicks or scratches can compromise the surface coating, increasing the potential for toxins to seep into your food.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Healthline recommends Le Creuset cast iron or stainless steel cookware, like the ones the Redditor scored, as safer options for pots and pans. With a little care, the Redditor’s Dutch oven find should last through years of use.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more, waste less, and help yourself while helping the planet.