Family raises eyebrows after revealing what they do with old Latter-Day Saint garments: 'The Lord wants us to be happy'

"Help all members become better stewards of this home."

Recycling various forms of common waste can, unfortunately, be confusing — more so when the material being discarded is a sacred aspect of your faith.

Many members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS) wear temple garments, underclothing that, among other things, serves as a physical reminder of their commitment to the church.

Temple garments are standardized and can be obtained through the church.

In late October, long-awaited and recently approved sleeveless temple garments officially became available. Church members flocked to buy them, with long lines prompting comparisons to the release of a new iPhone or Taylor Swift tickets.

But decommissioned temple garments cannot simply be donated, as official guidance explains.

"To dispose of worn-out temple garments, members should cut out and destroy the marks. Members then cut up the remaining fabric so it cannot be identified as a garment. The remaining cloth can be discarded," it read.





Ali Larsen was one of the many women who lined up to purchase sleeveless temple garments in October, according to the Salt Lake Tribune. Consequently, Larsen and her husband, Ben, were faced with disposing of "three giant bags of worn-out garments."

Then, she had an epiphany.

Larsen's insight quickly became Celestial Recycling, which the Tribune described as an "eco-friendly and labor-friendly approach" to what, by all accounts, appeared to be a rapidly growing pile of obsolete temple garments in Utah and elsewhere.

"Cutting them up can be quite a hassle. Once they're cut, the only choice is to send them to a landfill, which is a frustrating waste," the site's landing page said of temple garments.

Textile waste is, as Celestial Recycling observed, a massive problem, whether garments are being discarded en masse or not. The Environmental Protection Agency noted that more than 11 million tons of discarded textiles were landfilled in 2018 alone.

Since that time, fast fashion has become far more prolific, and in addition to generating up to 10% of planet-warming emissions, the industry's low-quality, functionally disposable wares are clogging landfills around the world.

According to the Tribune, Larsen's new "solution couldn't have come at a more opportune moment for the 17.5 million-member faith."

The process is simple: Church members can order one of three bag sizes on Celestial Recycling's website. After bagging old garments, members can drop them off in person or ship them to the company, to become "an excellent alternative fuel for cement plants."

"The shredded materials will be used as alternative zero-waste fuel, and the ash will be used as a binding agent in the creation of new cement supporting a more sustainable environment," Celestial Recycling's site explained, emphasizing that the garments are handled respectfully.

In 2025, leaders of other faiths urged adherents to step up their commitment to the environment as an act of devotion, and Celestial Recycling is another example of this focus.

The website cited a mission to "help all members become better stewards of this home we call Earth our Savior created for us."

Larsen told the Tribune she was thrilled to be of service and equally pleased to give church members a sustainable option as they enjoy their new garments.

"The Lord wants us to be happy," Larsen said.

