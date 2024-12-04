Homeowner sparks debate after sharing unbelievable before-and-after photos of questionable yard transformation: 'Have you guys ever seen or tried this?'

The homeowner explained that after receiving HOA fines for several months due to having dead grass, they gave in.

There are a variety of tactics to cut down on lawn maintenance, save money, and avoid homeowners association fines. One Las Vegas resident shared their recent attempt with the Reddit community and sparked a lively debate.

In the r/vegaslocals subreddit, a homeowner posted their before-and-after photos of their yard after receiving a lawn tinting treatment. The Redditor titled the post, "Green lawn year-round?"

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The homeowner explained that after receiving HOA fines for several months due to having dead grass, they gave in to an offer to tint their lawn. The before photo shows a very brown front yard, and the after photo features a shocking change — the grass is bright green throughout.

Noting that the grass is still green months later, the original poster asked the Reddit community, "Have you guys ever seen or tried this?"

Other users had contrasting responses to the images. Some pointed out more eco-friendly yard updates, like drought-tolerant landscaping. It's difficult to say if the OP's HOA would allow this option, though.

Many HOAs across the country have prevented homeowners from making updates like native-plant lawns that could save residents both time and money. Some HOAs even try to prevent homeowners from installing solar panels or electric vehicle charging stations.

Preventing eco-friendly and money-saving upgrades like these stops owners from making their homes more resilient in the face of extreme weather, which can cause power outages and cut off access to gas. It also prevents residents from helping the environment.

Solar panels and EVs reduce toxic air pollution, and installing native plants or a clover lawn creates biodiversity and a healthy ecosystem for pollinators. Drastic yard maintenance methods like lawn tinting require unnecessary chemical use.

If your HOA is preventing you from making money-saving and eco-friendly updates, a visit to TCD's HOA guide can help steer you in the right direction for how to work with your HOA to accomplish your goals.

Some Redditors commiserated with the OP about tricky HOA regulations. One user said, "Looks pretty good, the HOA in Seven Hills is insane."

Other users shared their alternative lawn ideas. One person wrote, "Just get desert landscaping."

Another Redditor agreed saying, "Rock and agaves on a drip can change the look of a property on the cheap."

