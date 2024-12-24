New homeowner confused after making troubling discovery buried in back yard: 'Is this ... supposed to come up?'

A Redditor who just moved home posted photos of issues with the backyard, seeking help to remedy the problems. Apparently, the seeding job has left much to be desired since netting is highly visible.

As the photos show, straw and netting are rising through the grass. A full view in the second photo resembles a field of straw with a few green patches — not healthy greenery that could host a garden.

Photo Credit: Reddit

So, what is netting doing in a backyard? It's a form of erosion control to protect recently planted

grass seeds that need to establish roots. Otherwise, those seeds can wash or blow away from rain and strong winds, or become dinner for birds.

The Redditor asks, "Is this netting supposed to come up or is it good to stay down? I read that some netting is biodegradable but it doesn't seem that way to me (feels/looks like regular plastic)."

While many are biodegradable — like jute netting — ones made from plastic, polypropylene, nylon, polyethylene, and polyester aren't. Unfortunately, the OP is likely dealing with plastic in their lawn. Using this material can make maintenance difficult when it doesn't fully degrade. Plus, it can harm wildlife that may get caught in it.

You have healthier and more visually appealing ways to bring yard grass to life and prevent erosion — like switching to a natural lawn. With a natural lawn, you focus on native plants that fit the local ecosystem, thereby requiring less water and maintenance while developing deep and stronger roots. These plants are highly attractive to friendly pollinators like butterflies, ladybugs, and hummingbirds. There are several plants, such as wild ginger and clover, you can use as beautiful ground cover.

People in the comments had experience with this issue.

One person empathized with the OP: "I used some they claimed to be biodegradable. Still present years later. Remove it." Another similarly advised, "Let the [grass] grow for a while and pull up the netting in the fall or so."

In another example of how this technique is harmful, another comment cautioned, "It gets stuck on the mower blade. I will never use it again."

