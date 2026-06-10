Arizona homeowners can soon defy HOA shade bans after one family's backyard battle

"It's just one of those human right things … we are just asking for shade, in Arizona of all places."

Arizona residents will soon have more say over how they keep their backyards cool, even when a homeowners association objects.

The measure, sparked by a Chandler family's yearslong dispute over a gazebo, limits HOA authority to block some backyard shade structures.

What happened?

Nearly four years ago, a conflict began after Chandler homeowner Beatrice Charles and her husband put up a shade structure in their backyard. Charles said the project had been approved and met city zoning requirements, but their HOA later said it violated association rules and had to be taken down.

According to ABC15, the dispute went to court and ended with the family removing the structure.

Charles then reached out to state Rep. Stacey Travers, who introduced legislation meant to avoid similar fights.

"I just don't understand shade is just, gosh, it's just one of those human right things, it's like come on, we are just asking for shade, in Arizona of all places," Charles told ABC15.

Under the proposal, Arizona homeowners could install factory-made shade covers in their backyards even if HOA covenants, conditions, and restrictions say otherwise.

The Arizona House passed the bill last week, and Gov. Katie Hobbs signed the legislation in a matter of days.

Why does it matter?

In a state known for extreme heat, access to backyard shade can make outdoor spaces safer and more usable during long stretches of hot weather, especially for families with children, older adults, and pets.

But HOAs can be a roadblock to making practical, money-saving, and climate-friendly home upgrades.

In some communities, that has meant disputes over rooftop solar panels. In others, it has involved replacing water-hungry grass with native plant lawns that require less maintenance and less water.

When HOA rules stop residents from adapting their homes to local conditions — whether that means adding more shade in the desert, installing lower-cost solar power, or switching to drought-friendly landscaping — homeowners can be left paying more while having fewer options to protect their health and property.

What's being done?

Now that the bill has become law, it sets a statewide rule allowing homeowners to add factory-made backyard shade covers without being blocked by HOA rules.

According to 91.5 KJZZ Phoenix, the law will likely go into effect in September.

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