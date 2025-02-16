  • Home Home

Woman shares 'very helpful' tip to get every drop out of your makeup products: 'Works great'

by Brianne Nemiroff
Photo Credit: TikTok

Getting to the bottom of a beauty product in a squeeze tube is always frustrating, as it's often met with a challenge. Even if you use a tool to help apply pressure, you can never get out 100% of the product.

No one likes to waste perfectly usable products, regardless of whether you paid $2 or $200. Luckily, a TikToker shared one of her favorite tips on how to get every last drop out of a squeeze tube.

@sherylnixon23 Do you hate to waste product? So do I! Here is a tip for a product that comes in a tube! Let me know if you're going to try this or if you do this! I do keep in a sandwich bag so it doesn't dry out! #tipsandtricks #tips #zerowasteproduct #65young #matureskin #agegracefully ♬ Little Things - Tiqta

The scoop

In the video, TikToker Sheryl (@sherylnixon23) raised her foundation tube to the camera to show that the packaging had been cut off at its seal and cut open down the middle to allow enough room for a makeup brush to access the inside.

"Obviously, I have cut it down quite a bit. We get to a certain point where it doesn't want to squeeze out of these tubes anymore, so I hack away at it … getting all of it around the edges. … I can dip my brush down in there … and you can get every drop this way … you don't waste any product."

How it's helping

Encouraging consumers to use every last drop could mean they get more bang for their buck. Especially when a product, like an eye cream, is already under one ounce, finding a teaspoon of remaining product could mean another 10 days of use.

This hack also delays adding the packaging to the landfill. The beauty industry produces a lot of waste, especially as social media influences overconsumption with beauty hauls. The U.S. produces 9 billion units of plastic for cosmetic packaging, uses 78 billion liters of water for production, and uses 4 million tons of water for products every year, according to Business Waste. 

What everyone's saying

Commenters were excited to learn a new way to extend the life of their beauty products. A few even remarked how they did something similar.

"I do the exact same thing. I do it with my lotions, too," they noted. The OP responded in agreement, saying, "[It] works great."

Another user complimented the video, saying, "Great tip. It's very helpful."

Hopefully this hack inspires everyone from those with a minimalist beauty routine to an extended multi-step routine to use every ounce of their product before disposing of the packaging. If you want to learn how to recycle beauty packaging with companies like TerraCycle, check out this guide.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.




