Homeowner sparks debate after sharing his proposal for HOA rule change: 'There is nothing you can do'

A homeowner's proposal to limit lawn care noise in their community stirred debate online.

They described living in a neighborhood under a homeowners association, where "everyone keeps up their lawns meticulously." However, they said the constant buzz of leaf blowers, trimmers, and mowers had become overwhelming.

"As someone who works from home, this is very disruptive, as I'd just like at least a few days a week to enjoy some quiet tranquility," they wrote.

To address it, they floated the idea of proposing three authorized lawn care days per week.

The post, shared on Reddit, quickly drew attention, but one blunt reply summed up the challenge: "There is nothing you can do."

Another wrote, "IMHO there is nothing you can do, short of getting like-minded people on the board to fundamentally change the rules."

FROM OUR PARTNER Protect your immune system and boost your hydration with this tasty electrolyte blend Nuun hydration tablets help you create healthy, active habits with clean ingredients tailored to your lifestyle. Nuun Sport easily mixes with water for a hydrating beverage to power you through your next workout, while a daily dose of Nuun Immunity is a quick addition to any self-care routine. These tablets are certified vegan and gluten-free, and you can even pick zero-sugar flavors. Keep a Nuun tube in your car, purse, carry-on luggage, or anywhere you'll want a healthy, restorative drink. Learn more

They noted that many residents view frequent lawn care as vital to home values, and restricting it would clash with weather conditions, contractor schedules, and personal routines.

Others pointed out that noise regulations already exist in many communities.

"Our rules on noise line up with that of the municipality," one commenter said. "I don't think limiting the days would be a practical solution."

Another added: "Instead of trying to limit your neighbors' activities, maybe look into noise-proofing solutions for your home office. … It is very unlikely you'll get any traction trying to restrict lawn care work to certain days."

Some suggested more workable alternatives. Several recommended switching to electric tools, which are "much quieter," or urging HOAs to ban gas-powered equipment, as some cities have done.

Moreover, electric tools are more environmentally friendly. According to a report from the Public Interest Research Group, a gas-powered lawnmower running for one hour releases as much pollution as driving a 2017 Toyota Camry from Trinidad, Colorado, to Cheyenne, Wyoming.

Another shared a softer community strategy they saw elsewhere on Reddit: neighbors agreed informally to limit lawn work to Thursdays and Fridays, with Saturday mornings as backup.

"[That] person reported back that they had almost universal 'compliance,'" the commenter said.

The discussion reflects a growing tension between remote work lifestyles and suburban landscaping habits.

For now, the most realistic compromise may lie in quieter equipment, soundproofing, and neighborly cooperation rather than strict HOA rules.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.