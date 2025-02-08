  • Home Home

Worried homeowner seeks advice after becoming concerned for landscaping project: 'I would not do this'

"Any advice is greatly appreciated."

by Thomas Godwin
Photo Credit: iStock

It's not always easy starting your first gardening project, even if you spend plenty of time researching beforehand. One such fledgling gardener sought advice on the r/gardening subreddit, and the feedback was a bit mixed. 

The problem was simple enough: Can pebbles, weed fabric, tree bark, and mulch be detrimental to plants' ability to thrive? 

Photo Credit: Reddit
Photo Credit: Reddit

The original poster admitted this was "our first kinda big gardening project ever" and "any advice is greatly appreciated." 

Some responses explained the dangers of pebbles heating up in the sun or packing mulch in too tightly around the tree trunk. 

Temperature and degrees of sunlight exposure are very important considerations in any gardening project, regardless of the plants in question. Weeds always seem to thrive in any environment, even in seemingly inhospitable ones. However, the beautiful plants gardeners love to care for rarely share the robust nature of weeds. 

Even better, native gardening and rewilding are extremely beneficial and far more vigorous approaches. Native gardening is exactly what it sounds like — sticking with native plants that are already accustomed to regional weather and climate. 

Rewilding is a restorative process where gardeners cultivate the existing state of the land, returning it to its original state. Switching to a natural lawn, whether you introduce native plants to your garden or restore the natural beauty of the area, is often a much easier gardening process and just as rewarding. 

Planting native serviceberry and Virginia rose in New York or native buffalo grass in Texas or New Mexico advances your region's natural ecosystem and gives your garden the best odds of thriving. Xeriscaping (landscaping method using drought-resistant plants) is a natural result of this.

Native gardening is a low-maintenance, eco-friendly option that helps novice gardeners avoid situations like the one the OP is referencing. 

One Redditor's response held the best advice of the bunch: "Pull the mulch away from the base of the trees and shrubs to give it some room. Mulch right against the bark can cause rot and is bad for overall tree health." 

"I would not do this but your results may vary depending on your climate," said a third, "Tree and large shrub roots can be harmed by mulching close to the trunk — it keeps them too damp. Pebbles can heat up in the sun and make it too hot near the plant."

