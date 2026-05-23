Homeowners urged to call a lawyer after 'small trim' leaves balcony lemon tree mangled

A routine landscaping visit turned into a nightmare for one homeowner after a promised "small trim" left a beloved balcony lemon tree almost unrecognizable.

The shocking before-and-after photos sparked outrage on Reddit, where commenters said the cut looked far more like destruction than pruning.

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit



In a post on r/gardening, a homeowner asked whether their tree could survive after a contractor drastically cut it back. As described in the Reddit post, they had been promised only a minor trim to make more room on the balcony.

Instead, commenters were stunned by the result. One person wrote, "Literally went from 'What? It'll be fine' to 'Oh nevermind' out loud clicking through those pics. That gardener is wild." Another said, "I gasped out loud when I saw this!"

The homeowner later explained that they were new to the area and that the landscaping service was provided through the housing administrator, so they did not choose the workers themselves. They said the service came "free" through the administrator.

Many commenters urged them to look into liability, insurance, and even legal options, with several invoking "tree law" and arguing the contractor or administrator should be responsible for the damage.

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For many homeowners and renters, trees are more than decoration. A mature fruit tree can provide shade, privacy, cooling benefits, and free food while also making a balcony or yard feel more livable. When one is heavily over-pruned, recovery can take years, if it happens at all.

That is part of why the post resonated so strongly. Commenters weren't just reacting to an ugly trim; they were reacting to the sudden loss of a valuable living asset. One user estimated the tree could recover "in about 3 years," while others were less optimistic and described it as "tree murder." One Redditor wrote, "This tree was plain killed."

The story also highlights a common tension in HOA- or housing-administration-managed communities: Residents may be paying for landscaping indirectly without having much control over how that work is done. If a contractor makes a major mistake, homeowners can be left dealing with the emotional and financial fallout.

If landscaping work damages a tree on your property, one of the most important first steps is documentation. Keep before-and-after photos, save written messages about what was promised, and record the date the work was done.

Homeowners can also ask their property manager, HOA, or housing administrator for the name of the contractor, proof of insurance, and any work order connected to the job. Several Reddit commenters suggested filing a claim through the contractor's insurance if the tree was improperly cut.

It may also help to get an opinion from a certified arborist or local tree expert, especially if the tree is mature or fruit-bearing. That can clarify whether the plant is likely to recover and whether replacement is appropriate.

"We were assured it would just be a small trim," the homeowner wrote. In the comments, they added: "If we knew what they we're going to do we would have done it ourselves. I'd sooner call them butchers."

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