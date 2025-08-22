Landscaper warned after sharing 'cheat code' with potentially disastrous consequences: 'Another product you don't need'

TikTok user Jake (@jakefromupstatefarm8) sparked debate upon sharing a controversial "cheat code" for home landscaping. He recommended applying mulch glue to prevent erosion, and he demonstrated using the product in his home's yard.

"Your mulch is safe from wind, water, dogs, you name it," Jake said in the video.

Mulch is used around plants to protect them, conserving soil moisture, regulating soil temperature, reducing weeds, and preventing damage to them and their roots. However, too much mulch can suffocate plants and create problems.

The University of Maryland cautions that the material should not exceed a depth of 3 inches. Using more than this amount also makes mulch more prone to erosion from wind, water, and other forces, which products like mulch glue seek to address.

Jake described the Petramax mulch glue he used as a "nontoxic solution." The brand also markets the product as being 100% permeable and safe for plants and pets. However, Petramax does not list its ingredients, and TikTok users voiced their concerns about the product.

"Bad for the earth," one user commented.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

"No water is going to get through to the plants," another said.

Mulch glues may contain chemicals and plastics, which produce microplastics. These particles can impact the soil microbiome and accumulate in plants and the organisms that feed on them, according to a study on artificial mulches and mulch glues. Eventually, microplastics can progress up the food chain and affect us, leading to negative health consequences.

Upgrading to a natural lawn or rewilding your yard are ways to minimize the use of mulch and mulch glues altogether. In addition to avoiding microplastics, these actions can save you money and time on lawn maintenance and create habitats for pollinators.

As one commenter suggested, mulch glues are "another product you don't need."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



