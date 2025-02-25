New homeowner puzzled by landscaping decision made by previous owner: 'Am I supposed to fill it back up?'

One confused homeowner turned to Reddit for advice about caring for the plants outside their new home — and learned some surprising information about the landscaping already in place.

"This rosemary bush doesn't look right," said the original poster. "What should I do? Previous owner has a tarp there, but am I supposed to fill it back up?"

Photo Credit: Reddit

In the attached photo, the rosemary itself looks perfectly healthy, if small. But commenters were quick to point out the real problem: That "tarp" is better known as landscaping fabric or a weed barrier.

"I'd rip out the tarp," said the top commenter. "Kills the soil, and weeds just grow on top."

Landscaping fabric is falling out of favor with many gardeners because it damages the soil and surrounding plants — while failing to do its one job. Despite the expense of installing it, it doesn't prevent weeds, which have been known to both grow on top of the fabric and push up from underneath it, especially as the fabric gets old and breaks down after a year or two.

Meanwhile, the "fabric" is actually made of plastic, so as it breaks down, it sheds microplastics and chemicals that contaminate the soil. It's a pain to remove, and it can also impact drainage and harm the beneficial bugs in the soil.

Commenters also pointed out another problem with landscaping fabric: "If it's in direct sunlight, it can fry those roots," said one user. "My neighbor uses trash bags/tarps and has had no luck keeping his shrubs free of weeds (they will root in mulch or any soil no matter how thin) and cooks the shrubs from radiant heat."

If what you're looking for is a low-maintenance yard, a natural lawn is a much better option. Variations like buffalo grass, clover, and native plants will provide competition for any weeds while needing much less water than grass and little to no mowing. Plus, they're much prettier than a tarp.

