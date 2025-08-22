Homeowner frustrated after landscaping technique backfires: 'Most reputable professionals ... detest [it]'

"Additionally, now you're going to have a bunch of microplastics in your dirt."

A home gardener took to Reddit to ask for advice about using landscaping fabric and was met by commenters who were not fans.

"Most reputable professionals that I've talked to absolutely detest landscaping fabric," one Redditor said.

Landscaping fabric is most commonly used to suppress weeds and control their growth. It is laid over the soil to block sunlight so weeds cannot sprout. It can also be used to help reduce erosion.

Though landscaping fabric might seem like a quick fix, it often does more harm than good. If made of plastic and synthetic materials, it can release particles into the soil that may contain toxic chemicals. The microplastics don't decompose, so they can damage the balance of the ecosystem.

Landscaping fabric can also be an issue because it can interfere with the natural growth of plant and tree roots. It can stifle vegetation and limit the cycling of nutrients, so plants may not get the resources they need to thrive.

While landscape fabric might seem like an easy, quick fix, there are more sustainable options.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Some people have had success using cardboard or newspaper as an alternative because they decompose and allow air flow, and they can improve soil health and prevent plastic pollution.

An even better option might be to rewild your yard by gardening with native plants and creating a natural lawn.

Native plants can help prevent weeds — the primary objective of most people who use landscaping fabric. Native plants are naturally more resistant to weeds, and since they are well-suited to the local climate and soil conditions, they typically thrive using fewer resources. This low-maintenance option makes it harder for weeds to take hold and spread. The native plants tend to grow more densely since they are thriving, so they often smother and stifle weeds by blocking sunlight.

Native plants also support local pollinators, which helps the balance of the ecosystem.

Native gardens are a beautiful way to get in touch with local nature while reducing maintenance time and costs, so it's a win for homeowners and the environment and likely a better plan than using landscape fabric.

Redditors commenting on the original post agree.

"Landscape fabric's only place is the garbage imo," one commenter said.

"Landscape fabric is completely useless," another said. "... Additionally, now you're going to have a bunch of microplastics in your dirt."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.