Confused homeowner seeks advice after stumbling upon 'nightmare' buried in lawn: 'I've never seen anything like it'

A homeowner looking to do some landscaping in their yard was startled by what they found under the soil. They shared a post on the subreddit r/landscaping, showing pictures of the "weird fibers" they dug up from underneath a layer of thick plastic.

"I wanted to dig a fire pit but I'm worried there might be something fragile beneath the fibers or something," they explained. "What's the purpose of it? I've never seen anything like it."

Commenters explained that the plastic and the fibers beneath it were landscaping fabric. One person had encountered a similarly frustrating situation. "Currently ripping this stuff out of my front garden beds," they vented. "What a nightmare."

The fabric is undeniably inconvenient. While it can be useful in suppressing weeds in the short term, according to the experts at LawnStarter, it's largely ineffective over time. This is because the fabric either smothers all growth in an area or new growth slowly degrades the fabric and pollutes the soil.

"It will degrade into microplastics, so please dig it up and dispose of it if you can," one person advised.

Indeed, the so-called "fabric" is generally made of synthetic materials and plastic, and these tiny particles can make their way into other animals and plants that grow in the soil. It's a particularly important reminder for gardeners, who might end up accidentally growing microplastic-laden food.

"The soil can't get oxygen, worms can't move nutrients, underground bees can't make nests. It can cause erosion as well in a big rain storm," one person said. "I've been battling this s*** in my yard for years."

Once the fabric is in place, it's unlikely that it will be removed before it starts degrading.

It's particularly unfortunate for people like the Redditor who shared the post, who end up buying homes without knowing what's going on under the soil. The Redditor explained that "seeing how far the plastic layer stretches across my backyard it's most likely covered entirely with both the plastic film and the fabric."

Instead, anyone looking to phase weeds out of their yard is much better off taking the natural approach, using hand-pulling and chemical-free herbicides, as well as planting plenty of native plants to provide natural ground cover. This technique can turn any lawn into a pollinator haven — no plastic debris necessary.

