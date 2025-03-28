Homeowner sparks debate after sharing plans for backyard project: 'I guess I probably should have Googled it'

"Am I being too gun-shy about using it… ?"

Landscaping fabric is marketed as a tool to control weed growth in gardens; however, it often does more harm than good.

One homeowner who has had disappointing experiences with landscaping fabric wondered whether they should give it another go for their next home improvement project: an outdoor pergola.

"I've had to rip out my fair share of landscape fabric that had long since buried under ivy and 6 inches of decomposed mulch — am I being too gun-shy about using it…?" the OP asked.

The homeowner wanted to replicate a unique outdoor ground path design they had seen and admired on a trip to Croatia. These paths consisted of cut wooden stumps from fallen trees, laid in an aesthetically pleasing pattern, and filled in between with dirt.

The OP wondered if the wood would just rot immediately, and whether laying the stumps on gravel — or adding landscaping fabric under the gravel — would be a better method to achieve the path design.

"Would probably take quite some time for the wood to rot, depending on what type it is. I just use cardboard to smother weeds and put a good layer of mulch on top of that and refresh the mulch every few years," one commenter suggested.

To this, the OP replied, "I guess I probably should have Googled it first," attaching a screenshot of a Google search for how long juniper wood would take to rot, which can be up to 50 years.

Landscaping fabric may seem like it's making your job easier. However, as many gardeners have found, regret usually kicks in later when weeds and plants begin growing through the fabric and it all needs to be removed.

Landscaping fabric is also made from petroleum, which breaks down into microplastics that can leach into the soil, hindering healthy plant growth.

Luckily, there are alternative methods to maintain a healthy yard without using landscaping fabric.

A native plant lawn, composed of locally acclimated plants, is slow-growing and low-maintenance, saving you money and time on lawn care and water bills. Popular lawn replacement options include buffalo grass and clover — both of which provide you with healthy and lush coverage.

Native lawns also provide a healthy and safe environment for pollinators, which support local ecosystems and protect our food supply.

