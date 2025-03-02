Gardener hit with warnings on social media after sharing landscaping plans: 'Nothing but trouble'

Landscaping a garden bed takes time and effort. One Redditor's garden bed began to look a little unkempt, with grassy weeds growing along the sides of the landscaping stones.

Asking for advice, the original poster wondered whether landscaping fabric would help kill the grassy weeds.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Is it too late to move the bricks and lay down fabric without actually dealing with the grass?" asked the OP.

Landscaping fabric is marketed as a way to prevent weeds from popping up where you don't want them. However, the product has detrimental effects on the soil and natural environment.

It is made of synthetic plastic materials, such as polyester and polypropylene, that are woven to create a somewhat breathable material.

In the ground, however, the fabric can clog up, preventing water and nutrients from trickling down and nourishing the soil below, degrading the soil quality. The clogged fabric builds up, and when the wind blows seeds into the general vicinity, weeds pop up all the same. This time, however, they are much harder to pull out because of the fabric.

In addition to being counterproductive, landscaping fabric breaks down into microplastics that contaminate the soil and leach into the groundwater and surrounding water sources. As a result, landscaping fabric is a temporary solution that will cost you time and effort in the long run.

The best way to remove weeds from your garden bed is to pull them by hand and layer mulch on top. Mulch prevents the soil from drying out, helping it conserve water and creating a barrier for weed seeds. This prevents the weeds from embedding into the soil.

Alternatively, a native plant lawn fills your yard with locally acclimated plants that require minimal landscaping, maintenance, and watering. Options such as buffalo grass and clover are low- and slow-growing, saving you time and money on lawn maintenance and water bills.

Native plant lawns also create healthier ecosystems for pollinators, which support and protect our food supply.

Even a partial lawn replacement can help.

Many commenters agreed from experience about the drawbacks of landscaping fabric.

"It sounds like a good idea in theory, but fabric is nothing but trouble," one commenter wrote.

"Landscaping fabric is the biggest scam," another user said.

