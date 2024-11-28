Homeowner cautions others about gardening mistake learned the hard way: 'Literally the worst thing ever'

When you start doing your own gardening or landscaping, everyone has advice to offer — and some of it is downright awful.

TikToker beckthebeast (@beckthebeast) found out the hard way that landscaping fabric isn't the right solution for the garden. She posted a video of herself pulling up the fabric in a yard with grass attached and captioned it: "I spent twice as much time prepping because I had to go around everywhere and cut it off to get the grass out."

Landscaping fabric is common in yards where people don't want weeds to grow. It's much less common in yards where people are practicing rewilding, because it is harmful to soil and plants.

According to Mossy Earth, rewilding means letting an area go back to its natural state. Some people are choosing to rewild their whole lawn or piece of land, or just parts of it.

Worried that rewilding will make your yard look messy? Don't be! There are many beautiful garden design options using native plants, which also use less water than lawns and are cheaper and easier to grow.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature and Natural Resources says that rewilding helps restore natural food webs and food chains and acts as a way to lessen the effects of a changing climate by removing more carbon from the atmosphere.

Removing landscaping fabric is only one step you can take toward having a yard that helps the planet and its people. You can plant a meadow lawn with native flowers and reuse things that might seem like garbage but can actually help new plants grow. There are a million ways to make your lawn healthier for the planet.

TikTokers seemed to agree that landscaping fabric can cause more problems than it solves. "Literally the worst thing ever," one said.

"I've been fighting this battle for years now," someone else added.

Another person shared: "That stuff is the bane of my existence. I gotta rip up the rest when the hedges are removed."

