Gardener shares breathtaking images after committing to unconventional lawn design: 'Your yard is remarkable'

One Ohio homeowner showed off last year's garden highlights in a series of gorgeous photos.

They shared their pictures in r/NativePlantGardening. "Ohio favorite 2023 moments," they said, attaching seven pictures.

The photos show close-ups of garden beds arranged around a central lawn. The plants pictured are native species, which the original poster listed out: common primrose, echinacea, native petunia, liatris, coreopsis, rattlesnake master, Joe Pye weed, nodding onion, switchgrass, little bluestem, purple love grass, royal catchfly, rudbeckia, butterfly weed, yellow coneflower, monarda didyma, mountain mint, Culver's root, and heliopsis.

According to them, the plants are growing in conditions that would not be easy to garden in normally.

"The main bed is truly awful soil, which everyone loves," they said.

That's because native plants are well adapted to the local growing conditions, including the rainfall and soil quality. They don't need much of an investment in terms of time or money, making them the perfect low-effort garden plants.

The original poster had plans to incorporate even more native species.

"I've added black-eyed Susan this year, more purple love grass wherever I could squeeze it, and am constantly adding more spring blooms," they said. "I'm also adding to a new bed by the curb under our maple and my husband is working on a few stone bird baths to add more water sources!"

Bird baths and native plants are a great way to attract interesting wildlife to watch, including both birds and small pollinators. It's a great move for the environment and for you.

Commenters loved the native garden.

"I'm in the same zone in Ohio," said one user. "Hoping to replicate your success. Your yard is remarkable."

"Beautiful and inspiring!" said another commenter. "I just bought two little rattlesnake masters. Seeing it thrive here makes me so happy. I can't wait! Yay!"

To start a native plant garden of your own and enjoy the benefits for yourself, check out The Cool Down's guide to rewilding your yard.

