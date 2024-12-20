Gardener issues warning after perilous landscaping blunder: 'Refreshing my front yard bed has been a nightmare'

Landscape fabric is hugely popular among gardeners and landscaping companies to help control weeds, but it can do more harm than good, as one frustrated gardener recently found out.

The gardener issued a warning on the subreddit r/gardening about the perils of using weed-blocking fabric after deciding to remove it to plant a native plant garden. "Refreshing my front yard bed has been a nightmare," they said.

Photo Credit: Reddit

To the gardener's dismay, the combination of weed-blocking fabric and mulch had totally destroyed the health of the soil, meaning nothing would grow. The original poster explained that they were trying to refresh the bed by removing all the mulch and landscape fabric and replenishing the soil with nutrients from food scraps, which will hopefully encourage worms to return.

The gardener shared that they had already transformed their backyard using this method. The native plants are thriving there, creating a haven for wildlife. "The bees and birds are having a field day," they wrote.

Landscaping fabric is costly, and it really doesn't work. Most weeds get into your garden through seeds that are transported by wind. Once they land on the fabric, they grow down through it, making them difficult to remove. Landscape fabric is also made from plastic, which can leach chemicals into your soil. This can be particularly problematic if you grow your own food.

Planting a natural lawn or native plant garden can help protect the soil while reducing the time and money you spend on your garden. Native plants are adapted to the local conditions, including the weather and the soil type, so you don't need to spend hours watering them or adding unnecessary fertilizers to the soil.

Native plants are also great for local wildlife and provide food and shelter to pollinators, which are under threat. Pollinators are a vital part of our ecosystems because they pollinate many of the crop plants we eat.

"Weed blockers are never worth it." one person wrote in response to the post.

"I've heard so many horror stories of weed blocker scenarios, so you're not alone!" another commenter said.

