Frustrated homeowner puzzled by aggressive growth in yard: 'Is this normal?'

A frustrated homeowner sought advice after discovering a network of roots and suckers around a tree, describing it as a "major headache."

The homeowner shared several photos in the r/Tree subreddit, with the images showing the roots and suckers popping up, then asked, "What should I do? Is the tree in distress? Is this normal?"

Photo Credit: Reddit

The homeowner went on to ask if there was anything they could do to stop the suckers spreading and if they should use weed blocker, rocks, or mulch around the tree.

The OP received a number of comments suggesting they put mulch down. One noted that the situation was likely caused by weed mat, writing that it "restricted water and nutrients and this is the result."

The homeowner replied, "that is the direction I was leaning towards," before asking if they could use river rock instead of mulch. The reply explained that in this case rock would be detrimental because "it holds heat."

Weed mat, or landscaping fabric, is commonly used in gardens to help stop unwanted plants from growing in certain areas. However, it often doesn't work as seeds that are dispersed by the wind land on top of it and grow down through the fabric.

Additionally, this fabric is really bad for the soil since it restricts water and nutrients from entering. And because it's often made from plastic, it also pollutes the soil with microplastics and petrochemicals as it breaks down.

Microplastics are a big problem globally, polluting not only the soil and water but also the air we breathe. According to Statista, it's estimated that the average person eats, drinks, and breathes around 78,000 to 211,000 microplastic particles every year. This could be having a detrimental effect on our health.

A natural solution such as mulch is much better for the garden because it supports healthy soil and doesn't release harmful chemicals into the environment. Combining the use of mulch with native plants and trees can be a great way to transform your garden into an easy-to-manage oasis that enables biodiversity, including pollinators, which are so important for food security.

