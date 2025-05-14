Homeowner sounds alarm after neighbor's project threatens property: 'This is a huge problem'

When your neighbor's new landscaping turns into a flood risk for your foundation, it's less curb appeal and more climate hazard.

In a Reddit post, an Indianapolis homeowner shared how a neighbor's recent renovation has begun funneling water and mud directly toward their house, potentially threatening the foundation.

"Ever since they broke ground, they have created a reverse grade toward my house, sending water and mud up against my foundation and siding," said the homeowner.

The attached photo shows a narrow strip of exposed soil, squeezed tightly between two homes, with the siding already showing signs of water stains.

Water infiltration can cause costly structural damage, from basement leaks to mold and foundation cracking.

"This is a huge problem. … Moisture & water is home enemy #1," said a commenter.

Beyond the individual homeowner, modified landscaping without consideration for drainage patterns creates mini flood zones that burden city stormwater systems and increase runoff pollution.

Such alterations also make it harder for neighbors to implement climate-friendly upgrades, like rain gardens, native plantings, or permeable surfaces, which can protect against these risks.

Unfortunately, without neighbor buy-in or local regulation, these solutions can be blocked or even reversed by adjacent landscaping choices.

To manage what little you can control, installing natural barriers like rain gardens, swales, or mulch berms to help redirect water is an option, even if your neighbor isn't willing to work with you.

Some commenters shared DIY coping strategies, like using sandbags to divert water, too.

"Just fill your side with a [couple] levels of sandbags and after a couple of real solid rains a majority of that dirt on his side will wash away quickly," said one commenter.

While these are effective short-term solutions, it is also important to simultaneously take official action to improve things in the long run.

"Call the city inspectors immediately[,] find out if he had a permit to do this. If so challenge it. If not, have him remove the steep grade to drain away," said another commenter.

With landscaping disputes, it's best to address the problem quickly and nip it in the bud.

