New homeowner puzzled by previous owner's bizarre landscaping choice: 'Is it safe to remove?'

A Reddit user is seeking landscaping advice for a peculiar feature of their new home.

The user posted several photos in r/landscaping, asking if the garden edging pictured has a purpose. The photos show a garden bed completely cleared except for a small tree stump. The bed is placed awkwardly against the house and is barely big enough for plants. It's surrounded by plastic edging and a few pavers.

"Is there a reason the previous owner might have done this, and is it safe to remove?" asked the poster. "Also, what's the best way to get rid of a small tree stump that's close to the house?"

One commenter had a possible answer, saying the owner likely installed the barrier to prevent damage from landscaping tools and debris.

"Your siding goes down too far to the ground, so if there is no bed there and grass instead there is a good chance that someone will eventually do damage to the siding when trying to weed wack grass along the house," the commenter said. "Though the edging was not installed right, really crappy job."

Not only is the edging installed improperly, but it's also made of poor-quality material. Plastic edging is susceptible to shredding, ultimately depositing the material and its toxins into the soil below. Its lack of durability means it will have to be replaced more often.

"I'm lazy. I let them sit a few years and rot. Then pull them out like a weed. But, in my non-lazy days, sawzall," said another commenter, seemingly in reference to stump.

Getting rid of the plastic edging asap is also the right idea. Next, choosing native plants for garden beds and lawn cover would be an eco-friendly, time-saving, and money-saving option.

Lawns that use clover, buffalo grass, xeriscaping, or other native plant methods also create healthy ecosystems for pollinators, which help humans protect food supplies. Even partial lawn replacement has benefits.

