  • Home Home

Individual seeks advice after landscaper slashes trunk of parent's beloved tree: 'Is this a death sentence?'

"That's horrific for trees."

by Jenny Allison
"That's horrific for trees."

Photo Credit: iStock

In an unfortunate turn of events, the landscaping team that a homeowner hired accidentally damaged one of their mature trees, casting doubt as to whether or not it would survive the encounter.

Photos of the damage — a large gash at the base of the tree — were posted on the subreddit r/Arborists. The person posting them wrote: "Landscapers accidently hit this Ash tree of my father's with a saw and damaged it near the base, is this a death sentence for our mechanic's shade tree? Is there anything we can do here to help?"

Its heat pump water heater can save a four-person family in the Northeast more than $6,000 over the device's lifetime.
Photo Credit: Reddit
Its heat pump water heater can save a four-person family in the Northeast more than $6,000 over the device's lifetime.
Photo Credit: Reddit

The photos also show the tree surrounded by gravel stones on all sides; the original poster explained that their parents had also installed new cement and new rock. 

Perhaps surprisingly, the commenters who chimed in with answers and advice weren't concerned about the gash.

"Not a death sentence. Nothing to be done to help it other than keeping it healthy. Routine watering," one person wrote. "Just let the tree heal naturally." 

However, commenters were more skeptical about another aspect of the tree's situation: the gravel and the cement.

Watch now: How did Hurricane Helene wreak havoc so far inland?

"The tree will recover from the damage. It will not recover from the new landscaping," one person said. "That's horrific for trees."

Many gardeners, and even professional landscapers, use gravel liberally in their landscaping, but still more have warned about the risks it presents. 

There are many reasons for this. Since rock retains heat, gravel often ends up absorbing too much warmth from the sun, scorching plants and tree roots. It also blocks the flow of oxygen to and from the roots, particularly the exposed ones at the base of the tree — which can be deadly to a tree. This is the same reason that people are so adamant about not using mulch volcanoes, which similarly block off the base of a tree and leave it gasping for air.

Instead, the more effective — not to mention the more beautiful — trick to landscaping around trees is simply to let native plants grow and thrive or to opt for a natural, noninvasive ground cover like clover.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This interactive tool will tell you

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you make money by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x