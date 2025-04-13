Expert warns homeowners against costly mistake with popular yard technique: 'Waste of money'

Weeds are one of the most common yard annoyances for any homeowner, and one of the most common methods of preventing them is landscape fabric. However, this product is utterly ineffective at curbing weeds and harmful to the environment.

A horticulturist under the handle imthatdawn took to TikTok to showcase how capable landscape fabric is in preventing weed growth. Spoiler alert: Not at all.

"Landscape Fabric: -Doesnt stop weeds -Waste of money -Terrible for the environment -Keeps water away from your plants roots," the post reads.

The 47-second video shows Dawn, the horticulturist, demonstrating how weeds grow right into and through landscape fabric instead of being stopped.

The description hints that it is also bad for the environment because most of it is made from fossil fuels, is non-biodegradable, and tends to make soil compact, which minimizes water and air flow to surrounding plants.

When users asked what works, Dawn — and others — suggested using cardboard, mulch, or Preen weed preventer products.

Cardboard, for example, can block sunlight, which weeds need to grow. Because it is biodegradable, it naturally decomposes into the soil to enrich it and allow other plants to thrive.

Other landscape experts have taken to TikTok to share the risks of landscape fabric and suggest alternatives to ensure your lawn is healthy long-term. Another way to keep your lawn healthy is to make it more natural.

Switching to a natural lawn not only lets you save time and money on costly maintenance and water but also allows you to grow at your own pace. Rewilding your lawn with native plants can also attract pollinators to keep your plants growing year-round.

