Homeowner met with warnings after sharing photos of backyard issue: 'It's more of a pain than it is useful'

An Indianapolis homeowner asked for advice on Reddit about what to do with their completely shaded yard. They were looking for low-maintenance options. The photo of the yard showed a brick surface with greenery and trees as well as a large area covered with landscape fabric.

Commenters warned the original poster against using landscape fabric, which they referred to as a "weed barrier." One said: "It's more of a pain than it is useful."

Landscape fabric is most often used to help with weed control, but it often does more harm than good.

Laying landscape fabric can interfere with tree root systems by restricting their natural growth. When the roots grow along the surface of the soil, they can become entangled in the fabric and become exposed, leading to damage.

Landscape fabric is not biodegradable, so instead of breaking down and nourishing the soil, it releases microplastics — tiny plastic particles less than 5 millimeters in length. These microplastics can stick around for hundreds of years, and they end up in waterways and our food supply.

An option that is healthier for a garden, the local ecosystem, and the planet is to plant native plants. By rewilding your yard and planting a natural lawn, you can create a beautiful space that requires very little maintenance.

Native plants are naturally adapted to the weather and soil conditions of their environment, so they require fewer resources. You can save money on your water bill, and you likely won't have to purchase fertilizers, pesticides, or weed killers in order for the garden to thrive.

Native gardens help balance local ecosystems by providing habitats for pollinators. Bees and butterflies are important for maintaining biodiversity. They help native plants thrive, so the pollinators and plants have a mutualistic relationship.

Planting a garden with native plants is a time- and money-saver for you, and it also helps save the planet — a win-win.

Commenters on the Reddit post had suggestions for the original poster's yard and advised against using landscape fabric as a weed barrier.

"I would take up the weed screen right away, it's completely ineffective, harms the soil and the weeds just grow on top of it. And it definitely shouldn't be around the bottom of the tree," advised one Redditor.

"Add a bench and Plant shade loving plants, native to your area!" suggested another.

One commenter said: "Plant plants native to your area that attract pollinators if possible."

