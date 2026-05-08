Woman shares eye-popping $6K removal quote after discovering concerning material buried under garden

"I have to do this."

You might want to think twice before buying landscape fabric.

TikTok user Kara of Hidden Gem Farm in Kentucky (@hiddengemfarmky) shared that she was quoted a ridiculous amount of money to have landscape fabric removed.

"I was quoted $6,000 to have landscaping fabric removed from a garden bed," the video's text reads. "So I rented a dingo and did it myself."

The video shows Kara lifting the fabric, which is covered in dirt, by hand. It then cuts to her using a dingo, also known as a mini skid steer, to pull up all the fabric. The dirt cascades from the fabric as the dingo lifts it.

Gardeners and landscaping companies alike have warned against using landscape fabric in your outdoor space.

Better Homes & Gardens advised against using landscape fabric because it can prevent soil microbes from providing nutrients to plants. It can also pollute soil with microplastics and fail to stop weeds from sprouting altogether.

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For veggies, BHG recommended mulching with compost, shredded leaves, or straw. You can add a layer of cardboard for extra weed suppression and add carbon to feed soil microbes.

If flowers are more your speed, pairing perennials with a thick layer of mulch should also do the trick.

Considering that Kara co-owns a flower farm, removing the landscape fabric was a great decision. She also said in the comments that she used Art's Rentals, where renting a dingo costs around a few hundred dollars. Compared to her initial removal quote of $6,000, that's quite a steal.

People in the comments lamented their own landscape fabric removal and appreciated learning how to ease the process.

"Uggggggh I have to do this... next spring," one person said.

"You mean I don't have to do it by hand??" another TikTok user asked, punctuating their comment with a crying emoji.

"Way more fun to do it yourself anyway," a third person wrote. "And you know it's done the way YOU want as well (and doesn't hurt you saved 6k ) lol."

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