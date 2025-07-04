Homeowner issues warning after making shocking discovery buried beneath their yard: 'Why would someone do this?'

When moving into a new home, it's a good idea to assess the outside landscape. Unfortunately, one Redditor's photos showed the aftereffect of the previous owner using landscape fabric beneath their entire yard.

The disappointed homeowner initially enjoyed a grassy yard when they moved in. However, the annual grass died off and "became a weed garden."

"Why would someone do this? What is the point?" the original poster asked.

Many people use landscape fabric, thinking it's a permanent solution to keep weeds away. On the contrary, it can degrade over time and leave behind microplastics. The material is supposed to block sunlight and have sufficient holes for water to pass through. Sadly, that usually doesn't work.

A commenter mentioned how a previous owner used plastic sheeting "to knock out poison ivy. It didn't work."

Research by Washington State University associate professor Linda Chalker-Scott concluded that weeds simply grow on top of the fabric and hinder plant growth; in addition, plant roots often colonize the fabric, resulting in root damage upon removal.

The damage goes beyond your vegetation health. Earthworms and other microorganisms that naturally aerate the soil can't get past the fabric, creating compaction and reduced water flow. Even using organic mulch becomes wasteful since the fabric blocks the nutrients from reaching the soil.

In other words, landscape fabric is a waste of money. The material doesn't do what it's promoted to do while potentially creating a bigger bill for yard repair.

"I assume the only solution is regrading and adding new topsoil?" the OP wrote.

The answer is yes. Luckily, the work involved in removing nonbiodegradable material like geogrid, plastic netting, or fabric and upgrading to a natural lawn is worth the effort. Otherwise, the OP will continue to have photos of a dry lawn with plastic fabric peeking through.

Native lawns save money through reduced maintenance and water usage. These plants house and feed pollinators, like ladybugs and butterflies, that support the food chain. Your healthy vegetation becomes part of a thriving ecosystem where you can also grow your own food.

Go beyond grass by adding erosion-preventing ground cover, like wild ginger. Those in dry climates can use xeriscaping with drought-resistant plants.

At least the OP's situation has been a lesson for others. One commenter said: "Thanks for the photo. I was considering using this to kill weeds, but now I won't."

