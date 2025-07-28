Expert gardener shares warning about common landscaping product: 'We didn't know any better'

A gardener shared a story with his followers on TikTok of his nightmare when trying to move a landscaping tool that had been planted years beforehand.

Joseph G Reynolds (@marble_botanics) posted a video of himself trying to deal with landscaping fabric that was installed five years prior, "when we just didn't know any better."

He showed how the liriope they were trying to control had become tangled in the landscaping fabric, making it now impossible to remove.

Reynolds said: "Just say no to landscape fabric."

He suggested using cardboard and paper instead because they can break down, unlike the landscaping fabric.

Unfortunately, according to Our Stories Perspectives, liriope is considered an invasive plant in many U.S. counties. It originally came from Asia.

While not all non-native plants are invasive species, those that are can hog resources, reproduce quickly, and even kill native species. They are also hard to remove once they've taken hold.

Instead, you should rewild your yard with native plants that have adapted to the area. Because they've adapted to the local environment, they require less water, pesticides, and fertilizers. Since they require less maintenance, it also saves you money.

You can use a native plant finder to discover what's native to where you live.

Native plants also attract pollinators, which are good for the environment. Pollinators, such as bees, hummingbirds, bats, and butterflies, go from plant to plant pollinating them and enabling them to reproduce.

Pollinators are also vital for the food you eat. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, 80% of the 1,400 crops grown for food and plant-based products require pollination.

Another option is upgrading to a natural lawn. Natural lawns are adapted to the local environment and require less maintenance.

The Martha Stewart publication suggests numerous natural lawn options, including clover lawns, gravel gardens, xeriscape landscapes, ground clover plants, and meadow lawns.

