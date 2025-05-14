  • Home Home

Gardening expert issues warning over harmful impacts of common landscaping product: 'It's like a scam'

"This is one of the biggest mistakes I ever made as a novice gardener."

by Zachary Craley
"This is one of the biggest mistakes I ever made as a novice gardener."

Photo Credit: TikTok

A gardening influencer took to TikTok to decry a common mistake: installing landscape fabric.

"Nobody needs landscape fabric," said Jess (@youcandoitgardening) in a TikTok video.

@youcandoitgardening

♬ original sound - You Can Do It Gardening

The garden coach vented their frustration with landscape fabric in the video, saying, "This doesn't work. It's like a scam."

Landscape fabric, also known as weed barrier fabric, is marketed as a way to suppress weeds in yards. However, professional landscapers frequently lament that the material is a waste of time and money.

"Weeds still settle," Jess explained. "Nature does not like a vacuum. It's gonna fill it with something."

"They go into the fabric. Then it's very difficult to get them out because the roots get all entangled," Jess added. 

Watch now: Giant snails invading New York City?

Their advice? Get rid of any landscape fabric that's already installed before it gets even harder to remove.

Not only is weed barrier ineffective; "it's plastic in your garden," Jess said.

Most landscaping fabric doesn't biodegrade, as it is made from synthetic materials such as polyester and polypropylene. Instead, it releases toxic microplastics into the environment.  

The layer of plastic also damages the soil underneath, which is bad for the health of the plants that people think they're protecting.

Do you think the government should ban gas-powered lawn tools?

No way 🙅

Definitely 💯

Only certain tools 🤔

I don't know 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Landscapers suggest planting natural lawns instead of investing in expensive, ineffective woven plastic. 

Professionals recommend alternative ground covers such as clover to keep unwanted weeds in check or natural mulch such as wood chips to foster a healthy soil microbiome. Rubber mulch should be avoided, as it's another environmental pollutant. 

Installing native plants and grasses can save money, reduce time spent on maintenance, and lower water bills. Besides adding a splash of color, native wildflowers are a boon to pollinators. This benefits humans, as pollinators are vital for the food supply. 

There are many benefits to rewilding a yard and few to using landscaping fabric. As Jess explained, "It's a hassle, it doesn't work, and it's not good for the soil."

Commenters on the video were on board with Jess' take.

"I've spent 8 years trying to fix the layer of packed, dead soil I found when I ripped out landscaping fabric in the yard of the house I bought," said one.

"It should be considered an environmental hazard and banned," another commenter wrote.

"This is one of the biggest mistakes I ever made as a novice gardener," confessed a commenter. "Years later I'm still working to dig it all out."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

There's never been a better time to put panels on your property — and you could soon reap the rewards.
Tech

Survey makes unexpected find about household solar panels — here's why experts are seeing startling approval ratings

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

"One of our motivations in founding Harvest was you can't scale electrification if it's going to increase people's bills."
Tech

Startup founder reveals the hidden technology essential for next-gen home heating and cooling: 'It's going to become a no-brainer'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x