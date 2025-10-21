  • Home Home

Homeowner baffled after digging up strange material in yard: 'What's the purpose of this?'

"It's not a permanent solution."

by Michael Muir
After finding mysterious plastic bags over their lawn, one homeowner sought out the Reddit community for advice.

Photo Credit: iStock

A homeowner took to Reddit to figure out the purpose of the large plastic bags they found around their garden.

They described the scenario to the r/homeowners community, who were able to provide some assistance. 

"There are large black plastic bags laid out on the lawn like a blanket, even around some plants," the original poster said. "The bags were covered in dirt so they form a layer under the dirt. What's the purpose of this?" 

It was apparent to the other commenters that the homeowner was describing landscape fabric, a somewhat common but harmful landscaping technique that's reviled by experts

"Weed control," one commenter explained. "Helps, marginally." 

The idea behind deploying a layer of landscape fabric is that it offers a quick and easy way to block off and suppress weeds. 

FROM OUR PARTNER

Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number

Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation.

To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner.

The trouble with seeking short-term fixes to long-term issues is that it often creates more problems than it solves in the long run. Worse, landscaping fabric doesn't really work, as seeds blown by the wind or spread by animals will settle into the soil added on top of the fabric. That's not even accounting for the persistent weeds that will grow through the material anyway. 

Another significant problem arises from the type of material used for landscaping fabric. Polypropylene and polyester are common, and neither decomposes naturally. 

Instead, they break apart into smaller and smaller pieces to the detriment of the soil both above and below. Chemicals from the materials harm the soil, making it more difficult for new plants to grow. 

Meanwhile, with a lack of access to air, nutrients, and water, the soil below becomes compacted. Altogether, the product is a waste of money. 

What's the hardest thing about taking care of your yard?

Mowing the lawn 🏡

Controlling weeds 🌿

Keeping pests at bay 🐿️

I don't have a yard 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Instead of seeking a problematic and ultimately temporary measure, think long-term with your garden by opting for a natural lawn using clover or buffalo grass. Rewilding a yard with native plants also saves time on maintenance and saves money on utility bills by reducing the need for excessive watering. 

Because natural lawns encourage healthy ecosystems, there's less of a need to rely on harmful chemicals to control pests and weeds, which is beneficial for biodiversity and also saves gardeners money. 

The handful of comments were quick to highlight the issues with using fabric to suppress weeds. 

"Stronger weeds can still grow through it," one user pointed out

Another noted, "You can get several years out of it, but it's not a permanent solution."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

A cleaner, more affordable future might be just one heat pump away.
Home

New analysis reveals next-gen HVACs can save homeowners over $10,000 — here's how to buy one with government incentives

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x