Homeowner baffled after digging up strange material in yard: 'What's the purpose of this?'

A homeowner took to Reddit to figure out the purpose of the large plastic bags they found around their garden.

They described the scenario to the r/homeowners community, who were able to provide some assistance.

"There are large black plastic bags laid out on the lawn like a blanket, even around some plants," the original poster said. "The bags were covered in dirt so they form a layer under the dirt. What's the purpose of this?"

It was apparent to the other commenters that the homeowner was describing landscape fabric, a somewhat common but harmful landscaping technique that's reviled by experts.

"Weed control," one commenter explained. "Helps, marginally."

The idea behind deploying a layer of landscape fabric is that it offers a quick and easy way to block off and suppress weeds.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

The trouble with seeking short-term fixes to long-term issues is that it often creates more problems than it solves in the long run. Worse, landscaping fabric doesn't really work, as seeds blown by the wind or spread by animals will settle into the soil added on top of the fabric. That's not even accounting for the persistent weeds that will grow through the material anyway.

Another significant problem arises from the type of material used for landscaping fabric. Polypropylene and polyester are common, and neither decomposes naturally.

Instead, they break apart into smaller and smaller pieces to the detriment of the soil both above and below. Chemicals from the materials harm the soil, making it more difficult for new plants to grow.

Meanwhile, with a lack of access to air, nutrients, and water, the soil below becomes compacted. Altogether, the product is a waste of money.

Instead of seeking a problematic and ultimately temporary measure, think long-term with your garden by opting for a natural lawn using clover or buffalo grass. Rewilding a yard with native plants also saves time on maintenance and saves money on utility bills by reducing the need for excessive watering.

Because natural lawns encourage healthy ecosystems, there's less of a need to rely on harmful chemicals to control pests and weeds, which is beneficial for biodiversity and also saves gardeners money.

The handful of comments were quick to highlight the issues with using fabric to suppress weeds.

"Stronger weeds can still grow through it," one user pointed out.

Another noted, "You can get several years out of it, but it's not a permanent solution."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.