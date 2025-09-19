Gardener met with warnings after sharing plans for new landscaping project: 'Doesn't work'

Weeds can be difficult to control, and if you're landscaping your yard, you want to make sure they don't overtake your hard work.

One homeowner asked the "r/landscaping" subreddit for advice on how to proceed with their landscaping project to minimize weeds.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"I sprayed weed killer a couple times prior to planting these. Debating if i should put the landscaping fabric barrier before i mulch. Any suggestions?" the original poster explained.

They shared a picture of the project in question, which encompasses a corner of the lawn that borders the property's fences. The yard has sparse patches of grass, but the sectioned-off corner is mostly soil and dead vegetation. The picture shows newly planted decorative plants in the corner plot next to large puddles of water.

In the foreground lies a roll of black landscape fabric, revealing its thinness.

Many gardeners have been warned about using landscape fabric because it doesn't work and creates a much bigger problem down the line.

FROM OUR PARTNER Protect your immune system and boost your hydration with this tasty electrolyte blend Nuun hydration tablets help you create healthy, active habits with clean ingredients tailored to your lifestyle. Nuun Sport easily mixes with water for a hydrating beverage to power you through your next workout, while a daily dose of Nuun Immunity is a quick addition to any self-care routine. These tablets are certified vegan and gluten-free, and you can even pick zero-sugar flavors. Keep a Nuun tube in your car, purse, carry-on luggage, or anywhere you'll want a healthy, restorative drink. Learn more

Used to control weeds — which may work temporarily — landscape fabric is a porous material that allows weeds to embed their root systems. Landscape fabric tends to capture weed seeds that blow into the topsoil. The fabric keeps the weeds snugly in place as they grow, which ultimately makes it an ineffective weed controller.

Made from tightly woven plastic, landscape fabric will also deteriorate over time, breaking down into microplastics that contaminate the soil. Microplastics have been linked to adverse health effects; they pose a risk in your garden — especially if you plan to grow food.

Native plants are a more effective alternative for keeping weeds at bay. Aggressively growing native plants will naturally thrive, leaving little room for invasive plant species or weeds to take root.

Native plants support the local ecosystem, providing food and shelter for wildlife. Pollinators flock to native plants for their nectar and pollen, which boosts native plant reproduction.

Native plant lawns are also ideal for homeowners who want to reduce their lawn maintenance and water bills. Native plants grow more slowly and require less water to maintain than invasive grass lawns, saving time, money, and energy.

Alternatively, a xeriscape lawn, a form of landscaping that incorporates drought-resistant plants, allows homeowners to design their lawn while reducing the need for maintenance and the cost of water bills.

"No fabric, just mulch," one commenter suggested.

"I wouldn't put fabric down at all," another commenter concurred.

"Fabric doesn't work and is bad for your plants," a third user wrote.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.