Gardener shares cautionary tale about traditional yard product: ‘[Weeds] will be harder to pull’

While browsing a well-manicured garden, you may have seen a little bit of black fabric poking up along the edges. If you aren’t familiar, this product is called landscape fabric. A TikToker has some warnings for you about using it in your own garden.

The scoop

In a TikTok post, @asbusyasabee explains her frustration with landscape fabric in her garden.

The caption of the video reads: “STOP BOTHERING WITH LANDSCAPE FABRIC! You will still get weeds and they will be harder to pull. Mulch, mulch, mulch and pull your weed regularly. Any of my weeds that pop up in my mulch are so easy to pull. It’s going to take me weeks to tear up all this fabric and pull the weeds. Just don’t!”

In the video, asbusyasabee, a self-described amateur gardener, shows us her garden, explaining that “you are going to get weeds either way, the only thing landscape fabric is gonna do is make it harder to pull your weeds.”

She then shows the viewer weeds in her garden that have been growing under the fabric. It’s easy to see these weeds have grown along the ground with extra roots and are “embedded into the dirt.”

She goes on to say that if she wants to pull up all the weeds, she’s going to need to remove the fabric to pull them all up effectively. This becomes an especially daunting task when the creator tells us that the fabric is buried under a layer of mulch.

How it’s helping

Gardening is a great way to spend your time and bring some joy to your home.

Any gardener will tell you one of the least enjoyable things about it is pulling weeds. This task will take time no matter how many hacks you follow, but videos like this help to demonstrate that landscape fabric may be doing more harm than good.

Not only are the weeds even harder to pull, but typical landscape fabric is not biodegradable. There are many ways to keep weeds out of your garden instead of putting a fancy sheet of what is basically plastic in your garden.

