Homeowner distraught after making disappointing discovery while digging in garden: 'Oh god help'

Anyone who has ever tackled a big yard project knows the feeling of discovering a previous owner's questionable choices. But one gardener on Reddit found a landscaping nightmare that left fellow gardeners stunned and horrified.

The user posted a photo to the r/gardening subreddit with a simple, desperate plea: "Oh god help." They added, "HOW do you pull this stuff up when [there's] six inches of dirt, rocks, and [plants] on top of it?"

Photo Credit: Reddit

To give a clearer view of the problem, the original poster also shared what they called a "Video of the landscape fabric from hell for those who have never seen it before." (Click here to watch the video if the embed does not appear.)

The culprit is landscape fabric, a product often sold to homeowners as an easy, low-maintenance solution for weed control. However, as experts and frustrated gardeners consistently point out, it rarely works as advertised.

Instead of preventing weeds, the fabric often smothers the soil, prevents nutrients from reaching plant roots, and eventually breaks down into tiny plastic fragments. This turns what was meant to be a simple gardening aid into a costly and backbreaking removal project.

This is a surprisingly common headache. One expert went viral for calling the material "the Devil's underpants" while explaining why it's so bad for your yard. Another homeowner was immediately warned to "Rip it out" after sharing a photo of a similar situation. In some cases, the fabric can even be harmful to trees, as one gardener shared worrying photos of the material strangling the roots of their maple tree.

The good news is that there are many better, cheaper, and healthier alternatives to landscape fabric. Swapping a traditional lawn for native plants, clover, or buffalo grass can save you money and time on maintenance, lower your water bills, and discourage weeds. Even replacing a small part of your yard can make a big difference.

Planting native species also creates a healthier ecosystem for pollinators, which are essential for protecting our food supply. For those looking for a truly low-maintenance option, there is plenty of information available on how to rewild your yard.

The comment section on the Reddit post was filled with advice and sympathy, while others tried to lighten the mood.

"Is that ... landscape fabric? You poor soul. No 'easy' way … unfortunately," one commenter wrote.

"Keep it until Halloween, because it's perfect," another joked.

"Get a shovel. Start digging," a third suggested.

