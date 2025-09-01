Expert reveals why you should steer clear of popular landscaping product: 'I call it the Devil's underpants'

A gardener posted an appropriately designated "strong opinion" on social media to condemn a common but problematic landscaping technique.

The post by Amy B Gardening LLC decries the use of landscape fabric, explaining that it's far from the "miracle cure for weeds" it's proclaimed to be. The warning does not mince words: "I see its tattered ugliness sticking out of the rock and mulch, making it look like garbage."

Warning: Strong opinion post. I strongly dislike weed mat/landscape fabric. For me, it's only proper use is for under... Posted by Amy B Gardening LLC on Friday, August 8, 2025

Beyond the aesthetic defects, the post notes that it makes life difficult for the plants underneath. In a memorable turn of phrase, the poster says, "I call it the Devil's underpants." As to whether you should employ fabric, the post is emphatic: "The answer is no." The warning ends with a recommendation to use cardboard for weed suppression instead.

On the surface, it might seem like a layer of fabric is a quick and easy way to block off weeds from poking through. After all, nobody likes pulling out those pesky plants at the best times. The problem is that it doesn't actually work. It's a waste of money and effort, as leaves and organic matter will decompose and create a new layer of weed-producing soil on top of the fabric anyway.

Additionally, fabric made from polyester and polypropylene will break down into smaller pieces and inflict significant harm on the soil below. It compacts the soil and cuts off the flow of water and nutrients. Just like using non-organic materials for mulch, the downsides of fabric grossly outweigh the apparent benefits.

Rather than try to cut corners with flawed landscaping methods, gardening with native plants will provide a beautiful green space that's aligned with the ecosystem. Upgrading to a natural lawn is cheaper and easier to maintain in the long run.

Native plants help lower water bills and reduce maintenance requirements, saving you time and money. Similarly, rewilding a yard eliminates the need for harmful chemicals for pest and weed control. Native plants also help pollinators thrive, making it easier for them to protect our food supply.

The post attracted several comments expressing support for the warning. Some were quite tickled by the likening to the undergarments of satan. One said, "Devil's Underpants is super funny."

Another said, "I'm thankful to have learned about using cardboard in recent years. Nice post!"

One commenter expressed regret at not knowing the problem sooner: "I agree. Unfortunately, I learned the hard way. Especially when it came time to till the garden in the spring."

